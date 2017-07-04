Head-Mounted Display Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Market to Grow at CAGR of 38.8%

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Head-Mounted Display Market by Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Engineering & Design, Military, Medical), Product (Head Mounted, Eyewear), Component, Connectivity, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The HMD market is expected to be valued at USD 25.01 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% between 2017 and 2022

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight HMDs, adoption of AR and VR technologies owing to technological advancements, and increasing patent portfolio.



This report segments the HMD market based on HMD type, component, connectivity, product type, application, technology, and region. Display plays a vital role in HMD devices. HMDs drive the demand for consumer application because of technological advancements in display technologies, which nowadays offer advanced vision in addition to features such as high-resolution images and 3D viewing. Display has a high impact in making headsets more efficient. It is one of the basic components in headsets, and its decreasing cost is expected to boost the market for HMDs.



The HMD market, on the basis of connectivity, has been segmented into wired and wireless. The market for wireless HMD is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period as it does not require connectivity with the PC. Therefore, users have the freedom to travel as they can independently move to experience the real and virtual world. The companies are growing majorly in wireless connectivity products such as Microsoft HoloLens, ODG Smart Glasses, and Google Daydream View. The HMD market is moving toward wireless connectivity owing to design improvement and cost-effectiveness.



The HMD market based on product type has been segmented into head mounted and eyewear. The market for eyewear is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing use of eyewear in various applications, such as industry and enterprise, medical, and research and design, is expected to increase the market for eyewear HMDs. Eyewear will also be used in the consumer application with growing adoption.



The HMD market based on technology has been segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality. Virtual reality technology led the HMD market in 2016. Availability of low-cost VR headsets, such as Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream View, is helping to spur the growth of the market. The increasing number of players entering in the market with offerings of headsets at low cost is one of the major reasons behind the wide adoption of VR headsets in this market.



The HMD market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into consumer; commercial; enterprise and industry; engineering and design; military, defense, and aerospace; medical; education; and others. The use of VR headsets has been increasing in the gaming application because of their lightweight. VR headsets are available for playing 3D games and are suitable for entertainment applications. Therefore, the consumer application is expected to continue to lead the market for VR headsets. The HMD for enterprise and industry application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2022.



The HMD market, on the basis of technology, has been segmented into virtual reality and augmented reality. HMDs are gaining wide adoption in gaming and entertainment applications. The large number of players entering the market with low-cost HMDs is one of the major driving factors for the market.



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the HMD market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies in China, Japan, Australia, and India is one of the reasons behind the growth of the HMD market in APAC. The government support to invest in emerging technologies such as virtual reality; potential for education segment to adopt HMDs in China; and wide acceptance of Sony PlayStation VR in Japan are opportunities for this market in APAC. Increasing importance of HMDs in applications such as enterprise and industry, engineering and design, medical, commercial, and education is set to boost the market in APAC.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Investments By Major Players

Increased Adoption of Ar And Vr Technologies

Availability of Low-Cost HMDs

Restraints



Lack of Standardization for HMD Design

Limited Battery Life

Opportunities



Growing Use of HMDs for Gaming in Consumer Application

Increasing Patent Portfolio

Increasing Demand for Lightweight HMDs And Portable Devices

Challenges



Low Awareness About HMDs

Companies Mentioned



Avegant Corporation

Bae Systems Inc.

Beijing Antvr Technology Co. Ltd.

Castar (US)

Cinoptics ( Netherlands )

) Elbit Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) Fove Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd. ( Japan )

) Google Inc.

Htc Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd ( China )

) Kopin Corporation Inc.

Lg Electronics Inc. ( South Korea )

) Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oculus Vr Llc

Optinvent S.A. ( France )

) Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sensics Inc.

Shoogee Gmbh & Co. Kg

Sony Corporation

Thales Visionix Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44qsfj/headmounted

