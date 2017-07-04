

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc 4 July 2017 Directorate Change



The Company announces that Michael Cunningham has resigned from the Board with immediate effect.



The remaining directors commented 'Michael has made a substantial contribution to the Company since its launch in 2009 and has worked very hard to help resolve challenges faced by the Company. The Directors will greatly miss working with him and wish him all the best for the future.'



The Company further announces that Stephen Hay will take over the role of Chairman and the Directors will review the current composition and likely future requirements of the Board.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B4M2G81R19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX