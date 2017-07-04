Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Result of AGM 04-Jul-2017 / 17:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital PLC * *('Hellenic' or the 'Company')* *Result of AGM* 4 July 2017 The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 30 June 2017, all resolutions were duly passed. Following the AGM, Gavin Burnell has stepped down as a Director of the Company. Today the company has completed the acquisition of an office property in Leeds for investment purposes for GBP200,000. The property, of 2,461 sq ft, is currently let at GBP34,000 per annum until February 2018. This is the first phase of the revised investment strategy agreed in November 2016. =-------------------- The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for this announcement. CONTACT DETAILS: Mark Jackson Tel: 01482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Hugh Oram Tel: 020 7464 4090 Language: English ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: RAG TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 4376 End of Announcement EQS News Service 589559 04-Jul-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)