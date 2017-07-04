

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 4 July 2017



Annual General Meeting



At the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Tuesday 4 July 2017, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 9.30am on 30 June 2017, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), are set out below:



+------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | For -| For -| | | | | | | specific| discretion|For - total| Against| Total| Withheld| +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 1| 6,020,937 | 560,588 | 6,581,525| 11,987 | 6,593,512| 4,169 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 91.3%| 8.5%| 99.8%| 0.2%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 2| 5,288,135 | 602,411 | 5,890,546| 589,783| 6,480,329| 117,352| +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 81.6%| 9.3%| 90.9%| 9.1%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 3| 6,093,895 | 467,697 | 6,561,592| 21,063 | 6,582,655| 15,026 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 92.6%| 7.1%| 99.7%| 0.3%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 4| 5,920,274 | 577,974 | 6,498,248| 94,798 | 6,593,046| 4,635 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 89.8%| 8.8%| 98.6%| 1.4%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 5| 5,812,920 | 560,588 | 6,373,508| 165,426| 6,538,934| 58,747 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 88.9%| 8.6%| 97.5%| 2.5%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 6| 5,798,815 | 560,588 | 6,359,403| 169,367| 6,528,770| 68,911 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 88.8%| 8.6%| 97.4%| 2.6%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 7| 5,788,662 | 562,286 | 6,350,948| 188,122| 6,539,070| 58,611 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 88.5%| 8.6%| 97.1%| 2.9%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 8| 5,773,160 | 560,588 | 6,333,748| 188,723| 6,522,471| 75,210 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 88.5%| 8.6%| 97.1%| 2.9%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | | Res 9| 5,898,505 | 555,013 | 6,453,518| 15,222 | 6,468,740| 128,941| +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 91.2%| 8.6%| 99.8%| 0.2%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | |Res 10| 5,834,984 | 597,615 | 6,432,599| 130,942| 6,563,541| 34,140 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 88.9%| 9.1%| 98.0%| 2.0%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | |Res 11| 5,459,651 | 542,370 | 6,002,021| 502,042| 6,504,063| 93,618 | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 84.0%| 8.3%| 92.3%| 7.7%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | | | | | | | |Res 12| 5,994,836 | 536,384 | 6,531,220| 59,197 | 6,590,417| 7,264| +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+ | | 91.0%| 8.1%| 99.1%| 0.9%| 100.0%| | +------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+-----------+---------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B5B7YS0R20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX