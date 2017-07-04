Technavio market research analysts forecast the language training market in India to grow at a CAGR of close to 19% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the language training market in India from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the language training market in India for 2017-2021. The report also lists institutional learners and individual learners as the two major end-user segments, of which the institutional learners segment accounted for around 56% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the language training market in India:

Increased outsourcing of services to India

Rising adoption of game-based learning

Rise in student immigration

Increased outsourcing of services to India

India is one of the key outsourcing countries for many companies that belong to the ICT and automotive sectors. This has led to a significant rise in the number of BPOs and service delivery centers, generating employment opportunities across the country. This, in turn, has resulted in a surging demand for candidates enrolling in English language classes.

Also, few companies that plan to expand their operations in India look for candidates with multilingual proficiency, which is, fluency of their native language along with English. This requirement is high in companies that are headquartered in the Western European countries. Based on the industries and the respective company's business models, there is a rise in demand for translators, foreign language trainers, and coordinators. These profiles are lucrative but require an advanced level of language understanding. The key languages where these profiles are sought after are French, German, English, Spanish, and others.

"Apart from operations outsourcing, corporate foreign language training also enables learners to master the cultural nuances of other countries due to which they can enhance business relations. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the language training market in India. Some companies also provide an additional language allowance on their salaries, thus motivating candidates to enroll in the corporate training modules," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for k12 and higher education research.

Rising adoption of game-based learning

Game-based learning has emerged as one of the key drivers of language learning, especially on the online platforms. Vendors are designing lectures based on interactive games to keep the learners engaged and occupied, thereby increasing their learning ability.

Game-based learning offers playful techniques for learning the intricacies of any language, such as pronunciations, vocabulary, grammar, and syntax. The increasing access to smartphones to students and teachers in conventional classroom systems has also popularized the use of game-based learning. For instance, in 2015, Kings Learning, a start-up based out of Bengaluru, introduced an English language learning app. The game mechanics of this app involve a character working as a shop assistant, who aspires to move up the corporate ladder. The game requires the character to go through various realistic and interactive scenarios.

"Such apps, cover most of the aspects of language learning, such as reading, writing, and verbal communication. Language training using games can be beneficial in increasing the concentration and retention power. Also, the learner shows a steady learning curve when such methods are used," says Jhansi.

Rise in student immigration

During the past decade, students in APAC have begun to explore foreign universities for higher education. Some of the popular destinations for post-secondary education are the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and Spain. This mandates Indian students to have an advanced level of understanding of the English language and a basic level of understanding of the countries' native languages.

As part of the selection process for many foreign universities, students must score well in exams like IELTS, TOEFL, GMAT, and GRE. This, in turn, has led them to take up language learning courses. Hence, the sustained growth of student immigration to foreign universities will drive the language learning market in India.

