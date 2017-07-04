Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-04 19:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aivar Jõgi was removed from the management board of Osaühing Vettel because of the expiry of the term of office and former supervisory board member of Osaühing Vettel and member of the management board of AS PRFoods Indrek Kasela was elected as a new management board member. As of 04.07.2017 the management board of Osaühing Vettel consists of Indrek Kasela, Mairi Paiste and Pekka Pentti Olavi Lahtinen.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee