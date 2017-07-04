Global Brush Cutter Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Advent of Battery-powered Brush Cutters

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Brush Cutter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Brush Cutter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of battery-powered brush cutters. The manufacturers of garden equipment are increasingly incorporating cutting-edge technologies to enhance productivity and income. For instance, Husqvarna Group is increasing its efforts to sell more battery-powered products like battery-powered brush cutters, robotic mowers, and hedge trimmers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is improvement in products through innovations. The competitors operating in this market are constantly striving to develop innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Advances in technology have enabled competitors to provide multifunctional products that provide more utility.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is seasonal and short business cycle. Gardening and landscaping are highly seasonal businesses. The seasonal nature of these businesses results in fluctuating revenues for landscapers and garden tool manufacturers. The demand for landscaping and gardening services peaks during spring and summer, while during winters, the demand is generally low.



Key vendors



Honda Siel Power Products

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

STIHL

Other prominent vendors



Blount International

Deere and Company

Emak

GreenWorks Tools

Makita

MTD

Stanley Black and Decker

and Decker TTI

Zomax

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by fuel type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Competitor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



