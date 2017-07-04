Commercial Toaster Market to 2021

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Toaster Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global Commercial Toaster market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Commercial Toaster Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of new units of commercial toasters.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is influx of new commercial toasters with improved features. The developmental process in commercial toaster equipment has evolved with new changes according to the preferences of customers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is advancements in technology. The players in the global commercial toaster market are introducing new technologies in the equipment, which has improved efficiency and productivity. Toasters have been technologically improved to prevent the bread from burning. Some of the new features that have been incorporated in commercial toasters include an automatic pop-up and flashing LEDs, which are connected to an audible buzzer that informs when the bread is jammed in the toaster.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing preference for used toasting equipment. Leading restaurants usually use high-quality commercial toasters to enhance their production and operational efficiency. The leading manufacturers produce commercial toasters that are more energy-efficient. Star Manufacturing International uses impingement technology, which can reduce toast time by 20% and save energy.
Key vendors
- APW Wyott
- Hatco
- Star Manufacturing International
- Waring Commercial
- Toastmaster
Other prominent vendors
- Admiral Craft Equipment
- Antunes
- Avantco Equipment
- BakeMax
- Belleco
- Equipex
- Franklin Machine Products
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- Hobart
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g96nh7/global_commercial
