Technavio's latest market research report on the test preparation market in the US provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005347/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the test preparation market in the US from 2017-2021.

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on k12 and higher education sector, says, "The incorporation of innovative education technology solutions is increasing in the test preparation market in the US. The online tutoring market has seen recent developments in the use of intelligent tutoring systems. These systems can directly interact with students without any human interference."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the test preparation market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing emphasis on private tutoring

Rising popularity of benchmark testing

Growing m-learning

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing emphasis on private tutoring

In the current scenario, the test preparation market in the US is thriving with vendors who provide private tutoring. During the recent decade, private tutoring has become one of the thriving businesses in the education market in the US. It employs thousands of people and demands a significant amount of time from the tutor as well as the student.

Private tutoring has a positive effect on students' learning abilities, especially in the fields of mathematics and language learning. It also helps people understand the subject more clearly, and students can learn at their own pace. Tutoring also reduces the workload of the mainstream teachers, allowing them to focus more on practice tests rather than delivering content.

Rising popularity of benchmark testing

Benchmark tests are short tests throughout the school year. These tests allow teachers to gain immediate feedback as to how each student is performing. The use of benchmark testing is rising especially in the K-12 sector. The regular use of benchmark assessments is used as a tool to measure student growth and design curriculum to meet individual learning needs. These tests often include performance tasks and use standardized administration and scoring procedures to maintain fairness, reliability, and validity.

These tests are usually done at the end of a unit of study or at the end of a quarter. They include common assessment instruments that measure the proficiency of a student. Companies such as Edison Schools, The Princeton Review, Pearson Education, and ETS usually create state-aligned benchmark tests for schools and distribute them to schools in the district. These tests provide teachers with the ability to identify the areas in which students need the most assistance.

Growing m-learning

With the increase in tech-savvy population and the rise in the adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices, there is a significant demand for the concept of m-learning. The US has already adopted m-learning methods for test preparation and tutoring services. This allows vendors to provide efficient data to customers effectively in a more convenient way. There are numerous applications that enable students and teachers to learn according to their convenience by uninterrupted communication and information sharing. Online tutoring companies such as Pearson Education offer Smarthinking to their students.

"The test preparation market in the US is driven by the increase in the prevalence of m-learning. These technologies have increased the role of telecommunications and other private players in the education sector. As a result, test preparation vendors are looking for mobile-friendly modes of training that support the m-learning model," says Jhansi.

Browse Related Reports:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in APAC 2017-2021

Language Training Market in India 2017-2021

Business Etiquette Training Market in APAC 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005347/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com