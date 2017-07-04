Global Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021 - Growing Trend for Connectivity in Commuter Bikes

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global motorcycle instrument cluster market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of motorcycle instrument clusters.

The process of farkling, which refers to the installation of accessories to customize motorcycles, was mainly confined to the adventure-touring motorcycle segment, especially in the US and Europe. There is currently a growing trend for connectivity in commuter bikes, which are widely used in APAC.

According to the report, automakers are focusing on enhancing the performance, design, and security of instrument clusters. This has led to significant technological innovations in the motorcycle instrument cluster industry. Consumers have become more conscious and have shifted their consumption habits to sophisticated technologies, thus increasing the demand for high-performance technologies in the global motorcycle instrument cluster market. The continuous improvements in technological advances have induced a change in consumer behavior, resulting in their inclination toward technology-induced products such as advanced hybrid and fully digital clusters.

Further, the report states that the continuous development of motorcycle instrument clusters with assorted designs, configurations, and technologies would lead to an increase in the cost of motorcycles. This would affect its business in cost-sensitive regions, such as APAC, which happens to be the biggest market for motorcycles. Motorcycle manufacturers would face an enormous cost pressure to succeed in these regions which are already highly concentrated.

Key vendors



Bosch

Continental

Visteon

Nippon Seiki

Other prominent vendors



Calsonic Kansei

Pricol



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market segmentation by motorcycle type



Part 08: Market segmentation by technology



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



