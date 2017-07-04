Global Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021 - Growing Trend for Connectivity in Commuter Bikes

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global motorcycle instrument cluster market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of motorcycle instrument clusters.
The process of farkling, which refers to the installation of accessories to customize motorcycles, was mainly confined to the adventure-touring motorcycle segment, especially in the US and Europe. There is currently a growing trend for connectivity in commuter bikes, which are widely used in APAC.
According to the report, automakers are focusing on enhancing the performance, design, and security of instrument clusters. This has led to significant technological innovations in the motorcycle instrument cluster industry. Consumers have become more conscious and have shifted their consumption habits to sophisticated technologies, thus increasing the demand for high-performance technologies in the global motorcycle instrument cluster market. The continuous improvements in technological advances have induced a change in consumer behavior, resulting in their inclination toward technology-induced products such as advanced hybrid and fully digital clusters.
Further, the report states that the continuous development of motorcycle instrument clusters with assorted designs, configurations, and technologies would lead to an increase in the cost of motorcycles. This would affect its business in cost-sensitive regions, such as APAC, which happens to be the biggest market for motorcycles. Motorcycle manufacturers would face an enormous cost pressure to succeed in these regions which are already highly concentrated.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Visteon
- Nippon Seiki
Other prominent vendors
- Calsonic Kansei
- Pricol
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Geographical segmentation
Part 07: Market segmentation by motorcycle type
Part 08: Market segmentation by technology
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3kjjg/global_motorcycle
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716