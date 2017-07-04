Global Car Rack Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Initiatives to Enhance Participation in Skiing

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Car Rack Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global car racket market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Car Racket Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing initiatives to enhance participation in skiing. Many countries across the globe with access to snow mountains are rising their initiatives to increase participation in skiing, as the skiing industry contributes to the economy of these countries. In 2015, the skiing industry contributed around $5 billion to Colorado's economy. Skiers not only spend on equipment but also on lodging in resorts and transportation.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for smaller cars. Several car manufacturers have introduced compact cars that come with a limited boot capacity. The hike in fuel prices has led to the downsizing of vehicles, and therefore, people prefer smaller cars over premium big cars as they are light, compact, and run with lower costs.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is difficulties in installation. The car racks can be installed or removed based on the need and preference of the consumer. However, the task of removing and fitting the racks is tedious. While some car racks are easier to fix and remove, others often involve technical steps. The process of attaching and removing these racks sometimes also damage the frame or paint job of the car concerned.
Key vendors
- Allen Sports
- Thule
- Yakima Products
Other prominent vendors
- Atera
- CARMATE
- CRUZBER
- HandiWorld
- Hapro
- JAC Products
- KAMEI
- Küat
- Malone Auto Racks
- Mont Blanc
- Pendle Engineering
- Rhino-Rack
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
