United States Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Strollers and Prams with Designer Prints and Unique Color

The baby stroller and pram market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market for comfort strollers in the US is broadly driven by the improved features and designs of comfort strollers. For instance, Baby Jogger offers its vue lite model, which comes with a reversible seat feature. This allows the caregiver to seat the child either facing forward or facing the caregiver. The ease with which the stroller can be folded using a single arm also contributes to the popularity of comfort strollers.



According to the report, one driver in market is new product launches with improved features. Vendors that offer baby strollers and prams continuously focus on improving the technology and features integrated in their products to attract more consumers in the US. Even consumers of baby strollers and prams in the US are open to accepting and adopting new technology and features. The vendors that provide baby strollers and prams in the US reciprocate the demand and launch new products with enhanced features.

Baby Jogger, a key vendor in the country's market, has plans to launch a new baby stroller in 2017 named city select LUX. This product will be equipped with the all-wheel suspension feature, which provides a smooth ride for the child. City Select LUX model offers more convenience to end-users than the previous models, City Select LUX provides around 30% smaller fold than the previous model In early 2017, Britax also launched its 2017 B-Ready baby stroller model, which comes with more than 10 different seating options for children. The same model is provided with UV 50+ protection feature, which protects the baby from the harmful rays of the sun.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is easy availability of cheap substitute products. Baby carriers are direct substitutes of baby strollers and prams, which are easily available through various retail formats in the US. Baby carriers constitute one of the cheapest options for consumers who look for economical options.



Key vendors



Artsana USA

Baby Jogger

Evenflo

Graco Children's Products

Other prominent vendors



Baby Trend

Bébécar

Britax

Bugaboo International

Bumbleride

Dorel Juvenile

INGLESINA USA

Jané USA

Joovy

mima International

phil&teds

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller

Stokke

UPPAbaby

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



