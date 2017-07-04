Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market 2017-2021 - Increased Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Conservation

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global wind turbine inspection drones market to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine inspection drones market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from hardware and solutions through sales made to wind turbine owners, inspection service providers, and wind turbine manufacturers.

One trend in market is technological improvements in hardware. Apart from wind turbine inspection drones, the software solutions required for analysis of data and images acquired are also evolving with time. Vendors are continuously introducing offerings that can improve the functionalities of wind turbine inspection drones. For instance, Pro-Drone, a major startup in the market, has introduced a solution that enables users to customize the control of the drone as per its positional awareness about the blade's placement.

According to the report, one driver in market is promotion of wind energy due to renewability. With an increased focus on sustainability and environmental conservation, there is an increased focus on green energy initiatives. Currently, there are over 900,000 wind turbines installed globally. Some countries like Denmark meet all their energy needs using wind power.

As wind energy is increasingly favored due to its renewability over alternatives such as fossil fuels, the demand for maintenance services will also gain traction. In turn, more companies will switch to technologically advanced inspection services involving wind turbine inspection drones to detect regular deterioration and the pre-end-of-warranty condition of turbine parts. This is to ensure that energy generation is not uninterrupted, and there is a reduction in downtime arising from inspection and maintenance.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is regulatory hurdles. The companies in the global wind turbine inspection drones market have been facing regulatory hurdles since their introduction in the market. With awareness and adoption of these drones, governments are updating their regulations regarding the use of UAVs. This is expected to be a major challenge for vendors that might experience limited adoption of wind turbine inspection drones in countries with more stringent laws.

The laws relate to the requirement of specific certifications, qualifications, or modifications in design, which are expected to have an undesirable/unfavorable impact on the financial performance and market positions of companies. The complexity of these laws in terms of regulations regarding VLOS and BVLOS, and their variation across different countries adds to the hurdles faced by new entrants.

Key vendors



Aeryon Labs

Cyberhawk Innovations

Hexagon

Strat Aero

UpWind Solutions

Other prominent vendors



AIRPIX

Aerialtronics

AeroVision Canada

AutoCopter

DJI

DroneView Technologies

Eagle Eye Solutions

HUVr

Intel

microdrones

Monarch

Parrot

Pro-Drone

Romax Technology

Vinveli Group International

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/knwjc3/global_wind





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716