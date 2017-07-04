Taste Japanese 'Washoku'

- The banquet at Hampton Court Palace the cooking workshop -

Tuesday 18th July 2017 @Hampton Court Palace 7:00 10:00 pm (The banquet)

Wednesday 19th July 2017 @Tokimeite restaurant 15:00 16:30 pm (The workshop)

The banquet at Hampton Court Palace

Taste Japanese Washoku at Hampton Court Palace. Mr Yoji Satake, Executive Chef of Restaurant Minokichi Photo: Business Wire)

Japanese cuisine is renowned as one of the finest in the world, but there is plenty more to discover other than Sushi. On Tuesday 18th July 2017 at beautiful Hampton Court Palace, we will proudly welcome you to taste a special full course meal prepared by celebrity chef Mr. Yoji Satake. He is the head chef at one of the most high-end restaurants in Japan, Minokichi, of which history dates back to as old as 1716. Though based in Japan, he works internationally from holding lectures to performing at various food events in NY, Paris, Milan etc., and this is his very first time demonstrating his skills in the UK.

The courses at the banquet will be unique as they have been especially created for this event with the ingredients directly transported from Japan for this special occasion. He is going to use some unique vegetables from the historical Kyoto region, which you cannot get hold of anywhere in the UK (they are limited even in Japan!), as well as famous 'Wagyu-beef'. You can indulge in a new 'Washoku' experience with other guests.

The cooking workshop in central London

Following the banquet, on the next day (Wednesday 19th July), there is also a Japanese cooking workshop at a restaurant in central London which will be led by Chef Satake It will be held at Tokimeite restaurant in the heart of London, from 3:00pm to 4.00pm, and the chef is going to demonstrate the skills which you will need to cook various kinds of Japanese food. Together with the banquet the night before, you can deepen your knowledge about Japanese cuisine even further.

Whether you are in the food industry, press, or simply a Japanese food fanatic, we are sure that all of our guests will enjoy the events. Please be in touch with us via email by Thursday 30th June with your details below:

Your name

Contact details (phone number, email address)

Company name and address

*To secure your seats, please make sure all of the prospective guests' names are provided.

*Once the booking is confirmed, we will send an official invitation card to each guest, which is to be brought with you to the venue.

For the 'Washoku' banquet, please contact: info@japandinner.co.uk

For the Japanese cooking workshop, please contact: workshop@japandinner.co.uk

