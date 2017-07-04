Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2017-2021 - Rising Advertisements and Campaigns by Vendors and Governments Worldwide

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global organic and natural feminine care market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic and natural feminine care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of organic and natural feminine care products. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The demand for these natural products is increasing because of their advantages in maintaining hygiene.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing awareness about hygiene and related products. Feminine hygiene care products such as menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners have been in the market for a longer period. But the awareness about the correct use of these products has been low. However, the rising advertisements and campaigns by vendors and governments worldwide, and growing educated population have helped to increase awareness about these products, the way of maintaining proper hygiene, and the correct way of disposal.
One trend in market is increasing demand for natural and organic products. There has been an increasing demand for natural and organic feminine care products due to their skin friendly and environment friendly nature. These products are made of non-Genetically Modified (non-GMO) certified organic cotton, which is free from artificial dyes, rayon, and fragrances.
Further, the report states that one challenges in market is presence of counterfeit products. Counterfeit products are one of the biggest challenges in the market. Since they are cheap and fake, they affect the brand image and profits of company with the original products. For instance, counterfeit pads contain harmful substances that cause uterine cancer to women.
Key vendors
- Bodywise
- CORMAN
- Maxim Hygiene
- The Honest Company
Other prominent vendors
- Armada & Lady Anion
- ALYK (LOLA)
- BON
- COTTON HIGH TECH
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Wet & Dry Personal Care
- First Quality Enterprises
- GladRags
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lunapads
- MedAltus
- NutraMarks (Nutraceutical)
- NatraTouch
- Bella Flor
- Ontex
- OI The Organic Initiative
- P&G
- Seventh Generation
- Time of the Month
- TOM ORGANIC
- Unicharm
- Veeda USA
- Vivanion
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Geographical segmentation
Part 06: Segmentation by product
Part 07: Decision framework
Part 08: Drivers and challenges
Part 09: Market trends
Part 10: Vendor landscape
Part 11: Key vendor analysis
Part 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gwzwm/global_organic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716