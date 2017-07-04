Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2017-2021 - Rising Advertisements and Campaigns by Vendors and Governments Worldwide

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global organic and natural feminine care market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic and natural feminine care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of organic and natural feminine care products. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The demand for these natural products is increasing because of their advantages in maintaining hygiene.



According to the report, one driver in market is growing awareness about hygiene and related products. Feminine hygiene care products such as menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners have been in the market for a longer period. But the awareness about the correct use of these products has been low. However, the rising advertisements and campaigns by vendors and governments worldwide, and growing educated population have helped to increase awareness about these products, the way of maintaining proper hygiene, and the correct way of disposal.

One trend in market is increasing demand for natural and organic products. There has been an increasing demand for natural and organic feminine care products due to their skin friendly and environment friendly nature. These products are made of non-Genetically Modified (non-GMO) certified organic cotton, which is free from artificial dyes, rayon, and fragrances.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is presence of counterfeit products. Counterfeit products are one of the biggest challenges in the market. Since they are cheap and fake, they affect the brand image and profits of company with the original products. For instance, counterfeit pads contain harmful substances that cause uterine cancer to women.



Key vendors



Bodywise

CORMAN

Maxim Hygiene

The Honest Company

Other prominent vendors



Armada & Lady Anion

ALYK (LOLA)

BON

COTTON HIGH TECH

Edgewell Personal Care

Wet & Dry Personal Care

First Quality Enterprises

GladRags

Kimberly-Clark

Lunapads

MedAltus

NutraMarks (Nutraceutical)

NatraTouch

Bella Flor

Ontex

OI The Organic Initiative

P&G

Seventh Generation

Time of the Month

TOM ORGANIC

Unicharm

Veeda USA

Vivanion

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Geographical segmentation



Part 06: Segmentation by product



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gwzwm/global_organic

