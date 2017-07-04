Global In-Building Wireless BTS/Controller-based Small Cells Analysis and Forecast Report 2017-2021: Market Volume Reached One Million Units in 2016, up 149% from 2015

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of EJL Wireless Research's new report "Global In-Building Wireless BTS/Controller-based Small Cells Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 1st Edition" to their offering.

It is estimated that global shipments for BTS/controller-based small cells reached one million units in 2016, up 149% from 2015 and having a break out year, finally.

It is forecast that the market for BTS/controller-based small cells will continue to see strong growth from 2017-2019 as demand is essentially being driven by China. While historically, the in-building wireless market has been focused on North America and LTE led network requirements for DAS, we believe that the market has quickly shifted to China and will continue to be focused on China throughout the forecast period for the BTS/controller-based small cells segment.

A 9% CAGR is estimated for the 2017-2021 period regarding unit shipments.

This report covers the leading in-building wireless enterprise BTS/controller-based small cells network equipment manufacturers:

- CommScope/Airvana

- Comba Telecom

- Ericsson

- Huawei Technologies

- Nokia

- SpiderCloud

- ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

- 2016 Review: Reaching the 1 Million Unit Mark

- 2017-2021 Forecast

- Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

- Summary

Research Methodology

Chapter 1: Evolution from DAS to Networked Small Cells

- Historical Background, 1987-2014

- Recent History, 2015-2016

- Looking Ahead: 2017-2021

Chapter 2: 2016 Market Share Analysis

Chapter 3: 2017-2021 Forecast

Chapter 4: Bts Small Cell Architecture

Chapter 5: Controller Small Cell Architecture

Chapter 6: Defining the IBW Enterprise Market

- Enterprise Verticals

- Class A Office

- Hospitality

- Healthcare

- Large Retail

- Multi-Story/Multi-Tenant Housing

- Higher Education

Chapter 7: Geographical Analysis

