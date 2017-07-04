Medical Device Manufacturer Leverages SAP Business One for Business Agility, Flexibility and Visibility Across its Entire Global Operations

Vision33, the largest global SAP Business One implementation partner, today announced that Flexicare, one of UK's leading manufacturer of medical devices, has selected Vision33 to implement SAP Business One to improve data visibility and support global business growth. Due to the rapid growth of the company, Flexicare plans to use SAP Business One, an all-in-one enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, to power all their international subsidiaries within a single unified software system.

This involved searching for a local partner that understood their business opportunities, challenges and the medical device industry's need to meet regulatory requirements for Flexicare's global rollout of SAP Business One, starting with the United Kingdom.

"From our initial meeting with Vision33, we were confident in their abilities and commitment to provide a suitable platform to meet the requirements of our growing international business needs. Vision33 sought to learn our working practices and plan a customisation process of the ERP system and add-ins that were required to provide us with a state of the art system that would provide greater efficiencies," Hash Poormand, Managing Director.

"Vision33 and Flexicare worked together as one team, which involved many months of blue printing, coding, testing and training that made for a collaborative approach to one of the biggest single changes to the business for a seamless switchover," Byron Scourfield, Supply Chain Manager.

Prior to selecting SAP Business One, Flexicare had several localised business management systems across their regional operations that prevented them from accessing all their inventory, key performance indicator and business data in one single system. Different business management systems were brought in due to the lack of localisation capability in their primary ERP system, which had resulted in Flexicare selecting different business systems that were ideal for their regional locations.

Going forward, Flexicare intends to leverage the flexibility, localisation capability and scalability of SAP Business One to grow and expand its business around the world. At the same time, this will ensure real-time visibility into its global business operations.

"We are thrilled to have Flexicare as part of the Vision33 family. The company is privately owned and has gone from strength to strength, continuing to invest in its systems so that it maintains a leadership position in the Healthcare industry," said Neil Feingold, Managing Director, Vision33 UK.

"The culture of Flexicare, reflects Vision33's culture of superior customer service, a partnership with customers, and a deep passion for what we do. We are excited to help Flexicare achieve their goals and to see the SAP Business One solution expand throughout their entire operations."

About Vision33

The largest global SAP Business One partner, Vision33's sole focus is on the SAP Business One solution for growing businesses and has been since the company became an SAP Business One partner in 2004. Vision33 helps you to challenge your business processes and find efficiencies to attain your business goals and vision for growth and success. The company has the largest and most experienced team of dedicated SAP Business One implementation and support Consultants worldwide.

Through its global offices, Vision33 provides software and consulting services to enable each client to gain immediate benefits in better managing and growing their organisation.

Vision33 has been consistently honoured for its notable growth and dedication, earning consistent multi-year titles and awards such as the 2016 SAP® Pinnacle Award: Customers' Choice Sell; the SAP Partner Excellence Award: Top Channel Partner SAP Business One; SAP Business One Partner of the Year; and numerous industry publications.

Vision33 is a member of the Group zed family of companies. With roots dating to 1992, Group zed (www.gzed.com) is a privately owned and operated corporation, which provides its family of industry leading companies with the strategic vision and tools to deliver on the promise of technology to customers, setting them apart from other industry peers.

About Flexicare

Flexicare is a leading UK manufacturer and supplier of medical devices. Backed by over 35 years' experience in design and development, supported by a modern manufacturing facility. Flexicare has built a world class reputation for the supply of medical devices.

Flexicare distributes to over 100 countries worldwide through a network of distributors and subsidiaries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Far East and Australia able to respond to customers' needs, providing a fast and efficient service.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005362/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Vision33

Matthew Melay, +1 (709) 722-7213, ext. 231

matthew.melay@gzed.com