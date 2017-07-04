Global Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021 - Namenda, Memary, Aricept and Exelon Dominated the Market in 2016, with 80% of Market Share

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market, Regional Analysis & Forecast, Major Deals & Funding, and Pipeline Drugs Analysis to 2021" report to their offering.

Global Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market, Regional Analysis & Forecast, Major Deals & Funding, and Pipeline Drugs Analysis report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market, Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Drugs Market and Clinical Trials Analysis, Alzheimer's Disease - Country Wise Drugs Market, Country Wise Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence, Major Deals in Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market Landscape, Funding in Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Research, Driving Factors and Challenges for Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market.

Global Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market and Pipeline Drugs Analysis:

- In 2016, the global market for Alzheimer's disease drugs was dominated by Namenda, Memary, Aricept and Exelon. The combined market share of these four drugs was over 80% in the year 2016.

- Ebixa, Razadyne/Reminyl, Rivastach and Nootropil are the other popular drugs in the Alzheimer's disease market.

- With the patent expiration of popular drugs the sales of the Alzheimer's drugs have also declined. However, there are several pipeline drugs like Gantenerumab, Crenezumab and Aducanumab among others which are likely to hit the market during the period 2019 - 2020.

Global Alzheimer's Disease Country Wise Analysis:

- In the Alzheimer's disease drugs market, the United States is the largest market.

- Japan is the second leading market for Alzheimer's disease drugs market

- China stands at the third spot in the global Alzheimer's disease drugs market being followed by India

- The EU5 countries together accounted for over 10% share of the global Alzheimer's disease drugs market in 2016.

The Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market has been analyzed from 8 View Points:

1. Alzheimer's Disease - Drugs Sales and Forecast

2. Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Drugs Sales Forecast

3. Alzheimer's Disease Drugs - Country Wise Market and Forecast

4. Alzheimer's Disease - Country Wise Prevalence and Forecast

5. Alzheimer's Disease - List of Pipeline Drugs in Various Phase of Development

6. Alzheimer's Disease - Major Deals in Alzheimer's Drugs Market

7. Alzheimer's Disease - Funding in Alzheimer's Disease Research

8. Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

The Top 9 Alzheimer's Disease Drugs covered in the report are as follows:

1. Exelon

2. Razadyne/Reminyl

3. Memary

4. Ebixa

5. Aricept

6. Rivastach

7. Namenda

8. Nootropil

9. Namzaric

The 3 Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Drugs covered in the report are as follows:

1. Gantenerumab

2. Crenezumab

3. Aducanumab

List of Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Drugs in Various Phase of Development

1. Phase I

2. Phase II

3. Phase III

The Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Major Deals covered in the report are as follows:

1. Strategic Alliance

2. Licensing Agreement

3. Collaboration Deals

4. Mergers and Acquisitions

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcfdtt/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716