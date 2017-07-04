Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market 2016-2023

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: Mexico 2017" report to their offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Mexico including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.
Companies Featured:
Unilever, Water Tec de México, Industrias Mass S.A. de C.V, Grupo Rotoplas, Instapura, Amway, among others.
Market Definition by Product:
For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:
- Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
- Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
- Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
- Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
- Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
- Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Definitions/Acronyms
II. Americas: Executive Summary
- Revenues - Americas
- Market Measurements
- CAGR
- Technology by Revenue
- Segments by Revenue
- Distribution by Revenue
- Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends
III. Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market
- Market Measurements
- Market Drivers
- Quotes on Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Quotes on Market Restraints
- Pricing Trends
- Quotes on Market Trends
- Key Players
- Quotes on Technology Trends
- Quotes on Distribution
IV. Market Data
- Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues
- Point-of-Use FM Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
- Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues
- Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfc9q8/residential_water
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716