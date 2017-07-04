sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.07.2017 | 21:46
(3 Leser)



PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market 2016-2023

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: Mexico 2017" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Mexico including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

Companies Featured:

Unilever, Water Tec de México, Industrias Mass S.A. de C.V, Grupo Rotoplas, Instapura, Amway, among others.

Market Definition by Product:

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

  • Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
  • Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
  • Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
  • Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
  • Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
  • Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions/Acronyms

II. Americas: Executive Summary

  • Revenues - Americas
  • Market Measurements
  • CAGR
  • Technology by Revenue
  • Segments by Revenue
  • Distribution by Revenue
  • Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends

III. Mexico Residential Water Treatment Market

  • Market Measurements
  • Market Drivers
  • Quotes on Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Quotes on Market Restraints
  • Pricing Trends
  • Quotes on Market Trends
  • Key Players
  • Quotes on Technology Trends
  • Quotes on Distribution

IV. Market Data

  • Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
  • Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
  • Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues
  • Point-of-Use FM Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
  • Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
  • Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
  • Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues
  • Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfc9q8/residential_water

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire