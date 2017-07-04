Enterprise SDN Market, 2017-2022

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Enterprise SDN Market - Global Trends & Forecast upto 2022" report to their offering.

The Enterprise SDN market will witness a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022

The market is segmented by product types, enterprise type, verticals, and regions. The increasing implementation rate of cloud technology, evolving convergence systems, rising adoption of IoT technology, and mobile applications are driving the market growth. Product type segment covers software, hardware, and services & applications.The services & application segment is expected to hold more than 50% of the market share by 2022.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a new approach that removes the static and complex nature of legacy distributed network architecture through abstraction of higher level functionality. The main aim of SDN is to allow administrators and network engineers to respond quickly to the changing business requirements. SDN offers a console interface, where professionals can manage, provision, and break down networks without having to set up physical devices (e.g. switches).

The large enterprises serving a huge number of users at any point of time, has a need for complexnetworks and infrastructure support. Hence, the adoption of SDN in such enterprises is expected to improve the IT infrastructure. Rising network complexity and operational challenges have led the enterprises to deploy SDN, which are expected to improve network agility, automation, and reduce the cost of network operations.

The verticals covered in the report are Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and other verticals. Globally, the manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for SDN market growth followed by retail. The manufacturing industry revenue is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2022. Globally, the rising adoption rate of digital technologies, online business services, connected devices, and cloud technology in the various industry sectors are expected to support the market growth in the upcoming years.

The report reveals the adoption and demand rate of SDN in various regions like the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Americas is the leading market for SDN key stakeholders and growing advanced technology landscape, investment from the enterprises, & changing customer demands have made the region to be dominant in the enterprise SDN market. The Americas market revenue is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2022. Europe is the second leading region followed by Asia Pacific and MEA.

The key players included in the report are VMware Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Big Switch Networks, Brocade Communication Systems, Pluribus Networks, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Product Type: Market Size & Analysis

7 Enterprise Type: Market Size & Analysis

8 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

9 Verticals: Market Size & Analysis

10 Vendors: Market Size & Analysis

11 Companies to Watch for

12 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

- Alcatel-Lucent SA

- Big Switch Networks, Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Ericsson

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ddhjlg/enterprise_sdn





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716