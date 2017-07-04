Regulatory pressures and constantly changing market dynamics have made it imperative for the healthcare industry to introduce innovations frequently and strive towards better clinical outcomes. To seize the new opportunities presented by these developments, vendors are increasingly turning to analytics solutions to properly utilize new technologies, optimize their business practices, engage with their customers, and improve sales.

Patient Engagement Study for the Pharma Industry

There has been a growing interest among physicians, pharmacy benefit managers, suppliers, and care teams, to make the healthcare industry more patient centric to promote improved health outcomes. Patient engagement will lead to greater satisfaction and improved patient experience, also leading to the prevention and managing of chronic disease programs. The increasing cost of healthcare has prompted industry players to make innovative solutions and intervention of technology to reduce costs and improve healthcare outcomes.

A leading pharmacy benefits manager in the United States approached Quantzig to perform a patient engagement analysis to improve patient journey, satisfaction, and outcomes. Analysts at Quantzig carried out both primary and secondary research to gauge patient engagement rates. The patient engagement strategies offered by Quantzig improved the effectiveness and efficacy of patient outreach, patient satisfaction and outcomes, cost savings on campaigns, and overall conversion rates by almost 60%

Patient Journey Analysis for A Leading Pharma Company

According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), over one million Americans have been diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Due to the rising prevalence of the disease, pharma companies have increased their focus on patients' journey and the drug development.

A leading pharmaceutical corporation approached Quantzig to help them gain a 360° understanding of the patient journey who are diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Quantzig's analytics team identified patients who have been diagnosed with Crohn's disease in the client database and considered patient data at incident level from 3 years prior to the diagnosis date. The assessment concluded that low adherence rates to high drug dosages were observed whereas adherence rates are significantly higher in patients with less strength and non-comorbid conditions. The analysis also suggested that there was 30% higher risk for smokers to undergo a surgery compared to non-smokers.

Physician Journey Analysis for Pharma Industry

A physicians' level of engagement is a major concern in the healthcare industry as they are under lots of pressure to provide high-quality and cost-effective care to the patients. Due to recent regulatory changes, physicians are concerned about losing their autonomy and are hesitant to participate in the quality improvement process.

A leading multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer approached Quantzig to strengthen physician engagement with the organization and analyze the entire physician journey by identifying the right targeting strategy at every stage. The insights provided in this helped the client's marketing excellence team in designing the strategies for physicians based on their persona.

In addition to these three studies, Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts also released their list of 'Top 5 Ways in Which Patient Analytics Can Revolutionize the Healthcare Sector'. Patient analytics are the next big idea in the healthcare sector, providing sharp and to the point views of clinical, demographic, and financial data.

