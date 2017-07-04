VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/04/17 -- Minco Base Metals Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following:

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 28, 2017 and all resolutions were approved.

The Company appointed Ms. Jennifer Trevitt as Vice President Corporate Affairs, effective immediately.

Ms. Trevitt has been with the Company since March 2009, was appointed Corporate Secretary in July 2009 and Director of Corporate Affairs in July 2015. She is a Capilano University certified Paralegal who has worked in the Securities/Corporate finance industry for 18 years for Canadian and US public companies.

