

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release June results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, their scores were 52.8 and 51.5, respectively.



Japan also will see June results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in May, their scores were 53.0 and 53.4, respectively.



New Zealand will see June numbers for job ads and commodity prices. In May, job ads eased 0.6 percent on month, while the ANZ commodity price index climbed 3.2 percent.



South Korea will release May numbers for current account; in April, the current account surplus was $4.0 billion.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see June results for the business PMIs from Nikkei; in May, their scores were 51.4 and 50.5, respectively.



The central bank on Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy discussion and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



