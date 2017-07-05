

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.3 percent on year in June, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That followed the 0.4 percent decline in May.



Food prices climbed an annual 1.4 percent.



'The year on year numbers belie the fact that prices have been heading upwards for the last six months; it's just that significant deflation in the second half of 2016 means there has been considerable ground to make up in the year on year figures,' said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.



