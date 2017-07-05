

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.3.



That's up from 53.0 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, both activity and new business improved, while June saw the fastest rate of job creation in four years.



Sentiment dipped from May but remained positive.



The composite index fell to 52.9 in June from 53.4 in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX