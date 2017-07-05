

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,180-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower amid geopolitical concerns, although support may be found amidst stable crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were off for Independence Day, and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the red.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the property stocks were tempered by support from the oil companies and a mixed bag from the financial sector.



For the day, the index retreated 13.11 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,182.80 after trading between 3,174.31 and 3,193.06. The Shenzhen Composite lost 8.67 points or 0.45 percent to end at 1,896.52.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.19 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke tumbled 2.89 percent, Gemdale skidded 2.57 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical climbed 1.85 percent and Zijin Mining gained 0.29 percent.



Minus a lead from Wall Street, the European stocks offered an uninspired performance after North Korea launched another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan.



Germany's DAX was down 38.18 points or 0.31 percent to 12,437.13, while the CAC in France fell 20.82 points or 0.40 percent to 5,174.90 and London's FTSE shed 19.86 points or 0.27 percent to 7,357.23.



North Korea's action prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to declare it is 'hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer.'



Crude oil futures saw no action on Tuesday in New York after eight straight days of gain. In thin trade ahead of the July 4 break, WTI light sweet crude oil jumped 78 cents to $46.83 a barrel, the highest since early May.



