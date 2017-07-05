Commercial Drones Market 35.26% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial drones market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the industry is increase in adoption of thermal imaging in drones. As the end-users invest in improving maintenance and operational services for their wind turbines, thermal imaging is increasingly gaining prominence for predictive maintenance programs of wind turbines. As electrical, as well as mechanical components heat up in the case of technical failures, thermal imaging uses this property to spot temperature increase, which will aid in the detection of wear and tear of parts.

According to the 2017 commercial drones market report, one of the major drivers for this industry is developments in the sensor market. Vendors in the global commercial drones market are capitalizing on the availability of mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors to improve the capabilities of their offerings. Commercial drones are mainly equipped with GPS, inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors. With improvements in functionalities and features, commercial drones are being equipped with thermal, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors as well.

The following companies as the key players in the global commercial drones market: Aeryon Labs, 3D Robotics, DJI, Parrot, and PrecisionHawk. Other prominent vendors in the market are: AgEagle, Airogisitic, AeroVironment, Blue Skies DronesCyPhy WorksDraganfly Innovations, DroneDeploy, Freefly Systems, Yamaha Motor Corporation, YUNEEC , Cyberhawk Innovations, and Strat Aero.

Global Commercial Drones Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is regulatory hurdles. The companies in the global commercial drones market have been facing regulatory hurdles since their introduction in the industry. With the awareness and adoption of commercial drones, governments are updating their regulations regarding the use of UAVs. This is expected to be a major challenge for vendors, who might see less adoption of commercial drones in countries with more stringent laws. The laws generally relate to the requirement of specific certifications, qualifications, or modifications in design, which are expected to have an unfavorable impact on the financial performance and market positions of companies.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

