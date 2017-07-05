

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault announced that it signed deal to acquire 35 percent stake in a new joint venture, Autonomous Vehicle Simulation or AVS, formed together with Oktal, a subsidiary of Sogeclair, a French aerospace and simulation company based in Toulouse, France.



The step will allow Renault and the Renault-Nissan Alliance to continue delivering a menu of advanced technologies by furthering autonomous vehicle development testing in a virtual environment.



The newly formed AVS partnership will also benefit the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which has committed to launch more than 10 vehicles with autonomous capabilities by 2020.



This new joint venture will acquire the automotive assets of Sogeclair's Oktal subsidiary, which will be transferred to the newly formed company. Simulation testing has become strategic for the automotive industry with the widespread use of assistive technologies and autonomous cars.



