

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session amid geopolitical concerns due to fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula. The safe-haven strengthened against the U.S. dollar, weighing on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 50.98 points or 0.25 percent to 19,981.37, off a low of 19,955.82 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic and Sony are adding 0.3 percent each, while Toshiba is losing 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Subaru Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent, while Kobe Steel, Sumco Corp. and Kubota Corp. are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Eisai Co. and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. are losing almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 53.3. That's up from 53.0 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.



European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula prompted traders to book profits after strong gains in the previous session. Germany's DAX lost 0.31 percent, the CAC in France fell 0.40 percent and the UK's FTSE shed 0.27 percent.



Crude oil futures saw no action on Tuesday in New York, after eight straight days of gains.



