

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 51.6.



That was down from 52.8 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, services companies signaled a further easing in the rate of employment growth, while the level of outstanding business at service providers increased for the second month running.



The composite index came in with a score of 51.1, down from 51.1 in the previous month.



