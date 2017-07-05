

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday amid geopolitical concerns due to tensions on the Korean peninsula, with investors seeking out safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold.



The South Korean defense ministry confirmed that the missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday was an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea and the U.S. staged a combined ballistic missile exercise Wednesday in response to the North's missile launch.



The Australian market is declining after posting strong gains in the previous session and in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Geopolitical concerns due to fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula weighed on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 8.10 points or 0.14 percent to 5,775.70, off a low of 5,766.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 7.10 points or 0.12 percent to 5,812.50.



The big four banks are weak. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent and Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major miners are advancing, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto all higher by almost 1 percent each.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is down 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding more than 1 percent.



Flight Centre Travel Group has raised its full-year earnings outlook after better-than-expected earnings and sales results in the second half of the year. The travel group's shares are rising almost 9 percent.



Vocus Group said it has carefully reviewed a takeover bid from private equity giant KKR and decided to allow due diligence to establish whether a transaction could be agreed. The telecom operator's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar after the RBA left its benchmark interest rate at a record low. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7604, down from US$0.7617 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session amid geopolitical concerns due to fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula. The safe-haven strengthened against the U.S. dollar, weighing on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 50.98 points or 0.25 percent to 19,981.37, off a low of 19,955.82 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic and Sony are adding 0.3 percent each, while Toshiba is losing 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Subaru Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent, while Kobe Steel, Sumco Corp. and Kubota Corp. are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Eisai Co. and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. are losing almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 53.3. That's up from 53.0 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower. Indonesia and Malaysia are edging higher.



Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.



European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula prompted traders to book profits after strong gains in the previous session. Germany's DAX lost 0.31 percent, the CAC in France fell 0.40 percent and the UK's FTSE shed 0.27 percent.



Crude oil futures saw no action on Tuesday in New York, after eight straight days of gains.



