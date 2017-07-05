

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) said that more than 50 partners have joined the Apollo open autonomous driving project, forming one of the largest and most diverse autonomous driving ecosystems to accelerate the development and adoption of autonomous driving.



Members of the Apollo alliance are from a wide range of sectors. They include vehicle manufacturers, such as Chery Automobile, FAW Group Corporation, Changan Automobile Group, and Great Wall Motors; tier 1 suppliers, including Bosch, Continental Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Desay SV Automotive, among others; key components providers, such as NVIDIA, Microsoft Cloud, ZTE, Velodyne and TomTom; startups, including AutonomouStuff and Horizon Robotics; and ridesharing companies, such as UCAR and Grab Taxi.



Baidu noted that the alliance also extends to five top universities and six local governments, including Wuhu in Anhui Province, Baoding in Hebei Province, Yizhuang in Beijing, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, and Shanghai International Automobile City.



