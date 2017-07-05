More Durable and Versatile Membranes Attract Investments from Water and Wastewater Utilities Undergoing Privatization

Underserved frontier markets offer vast growth opportunities for providers of complete solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The region-wide focus on cleaner water and wastewater in Southeast Asia has accelerated the pace of innovation in the membrane technologies market. Traditional technologies like microfiltration (MF) and ultrafiltration (UF) will give way to newer membranes with increased durability and greater application diversity, as well as novel membrane processes such as forward osmosis (FO).

"Investing in frontier markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines is a high-risk, high-reward proposition that creates significant opportunities for partnerships with entrenched regional players," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Research Analyst Hari Raamanathan. "Meanwhile, the industrial segment is emerging as a key end-user market, encouraging membrane technology companies to develop core capabilities as well as expertise in targeted client segments."

Membrane Technologies Market in Water and Wastewater (WWW) Treatment in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Water Growth Partnership Subscription. The US$351.4 million market is expected to grow to US$590.5 million by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9 percent. Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines will be the largest revenue contributors in the long term, due to the largely under-developed water sector and the strong regulatory support for new projects.The study covers the technology segments of MF, UF, nanofiltration (NF) and reverse osmosis (RO).

While the Southeast Asian market is ripe for growth, the nascence of its membrane technologies and its highly fragmented nature leave it vulnerable to competition from market leaders from Japan and Europe. Furthermore, compared to conventional forms of WWW treatment, the capital and maintenance costs of membrane-based systems are high.

"The underfunded utilities in the frontier nations will be receptive to membrane manufacturers that can deliver end-to-end solutions through build-own-operate-transfer or design-build-finance-operate contracts," noted Raamanathan. "The most successful participants will be the ones that develop capabilities across both the municipal and industrial verticals, as urbanization and industrialization in Southeast Asia are creating a highly fertile market."

Membrane Technologies Market in Water and Wastewater (WWW) Treatment in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2021

