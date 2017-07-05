Syngenta recently reaffirmed its goal of strengthening its leading position in Crop Protection and becoming an ambitious number three in Seeds. In order to drive achievement of this goal, the company will bring together the leadership of the Research Development and Production Supply functions within the Crop Protection business, led by Jon Parr, and the Seeds business, led by Jeff Rowe.

As a consequence, two members of the Syngenta Executive Committee Trish Malarkey, Head of R&D and Mark Peacock, Head of Global Operations will leave Syngenta at the end of September 2017.

Trish joined Syngenta 19 years ago and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2014. Prior to her current role, Trish held a number of senior scientific roles in Crop Protection, Seeds and Biotechnology. Most recently, Trish has led the R&D organization through a significant transformation, resulting in an R&D function that is the most productive in the industry with a pipeline that will deliver value for the company for many years to come.

Mark has worked at Syngenta and its legacy companies for 34 years since joining as a graduate chemical engineer. Over the past ten years that Mark has been a member of the Executive Committee, he has led a number of functions globally, including Production Supply, Information Services and HSE. In these roles he has led the continuous delivery of significant improvements in productivity and has played a key role in shaping our company culture.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO, said: "I want to warmly thank Trish and Mark for their outstanding contributions to Syngenta during their distinguished careers here. I wish them both every success in the future."

