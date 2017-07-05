~With US Interstates and Highways, now 360,000km covered globally~

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has completed the expansion of its High Definition (HD) Map product to cover all highways in Western Europe. That's 175,000km of highways across 19 countries*, bringing the total coverage of TomTom's HD Map and RoadDNA for autonomous driving to 360,000km worldwide.

TomTom HD Map and RoadDNA are two revolutionary, highly accurate digital map products helping automated vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds.

Customers and partners will now be able to test the TomTom HD Map and RoadDNA in a variety of different driving environments for example, in the differing weather conditions found in Scandinavia and Southern Europe.

In March this year, TomTom announced the completion of its HD Map for the entire mainland US interstate and highway network** - a total of 185,000km. The availability cements TomTom's leadership in location technology for autonomous vehicles, with the majority of OEMs already evaluating the technology for their autonomous vehicle projects.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom, said: "It's a significant milestone to have completed the full highway road network in Western Europe as well as in the United States. TomTom's HD Map and RoadDNA will enable OEMs to roll-out ADAS and autonomous driving systems that work consistently across the road networks essential for accelerating of the future of driving."

ABI Research Managing Director Dominique Bonte, comments: "With the availability of HD Maps for all highways in Europe, TomTom confirms its position as a global leader in supporting operational autonomous vehicle testing, which is accelerating across the globe."

The latest expansion brings TomTom's global HD Map and RoadDNA coverage to 360,000 kilometres, including:

Interstates and highways in 48 U.S. states plus Washington DC (185,000km)

Highways in Western Europe (175,00km)

*19 Countries: France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and San Marino.

**Mainland/Contiguous US: 48 states Washington DC. Does not include Hawaii and Alaska.

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can benefit from it. We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone. We have four customer facing business units: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing. We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

