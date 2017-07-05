Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for June 2017.

The June 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,242 million, relatively stable (-1.2%) compared to June 2016 and down -2.7% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €414 million, down -39.4% compared to June 2016 and down -24.5% from the previous month. Our ETF offering increased this month with 822 listings at the end of June compared to 790 end of 2016.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 247,489 contracts in June 2017, up +1.1% compared to June 2016 and up +11% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 464,604 contracts in June 2017, up 84.4% compared to June 2016 and up +78.5% from the previous month. These figures include a total of 5.6 million equity and index option contracts, resulting from the planned non-recurring migration of open interest from TOM to Euronext 1 , which took place at marginal rates due to the exceptional circumstances of the TOM closure.

, which took place at marginal rates due to the exceptional circumstances of the TOM closure. In June 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 57,070 contracts, up +1.6% compared to June 2016 and up +63.3% from the previous month. The heatwave that hit France late June coupled with spring wheat problems in the U.S. has increased uncertainties on the wheat harvest this year which translated into a significant price and volatility increase.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 572,757 contracts (+8.4% compared to end of June 2016) and the open interest was up at 15,517,641 contracts (+5.5% compared to end of June 2016).

In June 2017, Euronext had five new listings including ALD with €5.8 billion market capitalisation and 4 SMEs that altogether raised €1.4 million. In addition, €6.1 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds comprising of Orange with a €584 million issue in Paris, and €7.0 billion of follow-on equity.

1 As a result of TOM's decision to wind down, TOM has coordinated a process which makes its open interest positions accessible via Euronext after closure of TOM. The process of collectively transferring the open interest positions started at the end of May 2017 and was finalised end of June 2017.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jun-17 May-17 Jun-16 Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 22 22 62 65 127 127 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 44,996,720 47,013,234 -4.3% 45,844,770 -1.8% 130,221,692 116,818,650 11.5% 243,952,252 248,947,924 -2.0% ADV Cash Market 1 2,045,305 2,136,965 -4.3% 2,083,853 -1.8% 2,100,350 1,797,210 16.9% 1,920,884 1,960,220 -2.0% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 181,327.2 186,360.6 -2.7% 183,598.2 -1.2% 519,927 460,026 13.0% 973,366.4 974,298.1 -0.1% ADV Cash Market 1 8,242.1 8,470.9 -2.7% 8,345.4 -1.2% 8,386 7,077 18.5% 7,664.3 7,671.6 -0.1% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1,278 1,281 -0.2% 1,319 -3.1% 1297 -1.5% SMEs 741 740 0.1% 768 -3.5% 755 -1.9%

EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 5 2 4 9 14 15 15 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 1,418 707 100.6% 1,510 -6.1% 2,551 3,205 -20.4% 2,740 3,207 -14.6% of which Money Raised New Listings 1,411 707 99.6% 1,466 -3.8% 2,436 2,992 -18.6% 2,619 2,995 -12.6% Follow-ons on Equities 7,058 1,964 259.5% 7,351 -4.0% 19,613 18,608 5.4% 31,250 23,160 34.9% Corporate Bonds 3 6,136 1,572 290.3% 2,806 118.6% 11,984 13,638 -12.1% 24,358 15,792 54.2% Financials Bonds 10,554 23,284 -54.7% 7,858 34.3% 45,798 37,108 23.4% 86,084 78,584 9.5% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 6,947 5,245 32.5% 3,705 87.5% 15,070 11,521 30.8% 32,002 24,975 28.1% Others 3,111 6,431 -51.6% 1,638 89.9% 10,787 4,871 121.5% 25,317 16,981 49.1% Total Money Raised 4 35,224 39,203 -10.1% 24,868 41.6% 105,803 88,951 18.9% 201,751 162,700 24.0%

of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 4 1 3 5 11 9 12 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 262 58 348.9% 448 -41.6% 320 1,281 -75.0% 510 1,283 -60.3% of which Money Raised New Listings 255 58 336.9% 448 -43.1% 306 1,225 -75.0% 488 1,227 -60.2% Follow-ons on Equities 336 465 -27.7% 344 -2.2% 991 1,498 -33.8% 3,572 2,655 34.5% Corporate Bonds 3 150 0 0 211 52 305.4% 229 107 114.4% Financials Bonds 0 0 0 0 10 -100.0% 0 580 -100.0% Total Money Raised 4 748 523 43.0% 792 -5.5% 1,522 2,840 -46.4% 4,311 4,626 -6.8%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jun-17 May-17 Jun-16 Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 22 22 62 65 127 127 Volume (in lots) Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change Jan 2017 till Jun 2017 Jan 2016 till Jun 2016 Change YTD Equity 15,666,046 10,629,906 47.4% 10,926,953 43.4% 35,949,902 28,589,716 26% 66,177,480 59,541,546 11.1% of which Atomx 49,934 46,102 138221 322830 0 396,047 Index 5,444,749 4,902,979 11.0% 5,384,745 1.1% 15,246,269 14,118,699 8% 29,530,428 29,359,806 0.6% of which Atomx 276 6,600 33,276 91,830 0 115,047 Futures 4,103,816 3,826,981 7.2% 4,332,295 -5.3% 11,697,736 11,564,557 1% 22,617,817 23,589,472 -4.1% of which Atomx 276 6,000 25,576 91,830 0 115,047 Options 1,340,933 1,075,998 24.6% 1,052,450 27.4% 3,548,533 2,554,142 39% 6,912,611 5,770,334 19.8% of which Atomx 0 600 7,700 0 0 Individual Equity 10,221,297 5,726,927 78.5% 5,542,208 84.4% 20,703,633 14,471,017 43% 36,647,052 30,181,740 21.4% of which Atomx 49,658 39,502 104,945 231,000 0 281,000 Futures 58,529 108,302 -46.0% 36,043 62.4% 189,147 118,400 60% 223,818 153,934 45.4% of which Atomx 0 12,000 12,000 9,000 0 9,000 Options 10,162,768 5,618,625 80.9% 5,506,165 84.6% 20,514,486 14,352,617 43% 36,423,234 30,027,806 21.3% of which Atomx 49,658 27,502 92,945 222,000 0 272,000 Commodity 1,255,540 769,306 63.2% 1,236,295 1.6% 3,123,075 3,578,957 -13% 6,544,264 7,509,623 -12.9% Futures 1,124,808 705,276 59.5% 1,027,236 9.5% 2,856,493 3,111,437 -8% 6,044,691 6,433,249 -6.0% Options 130,732 64,030 104.2% 209,059 -37.5% 266,582 467,520 -43% 499,573 1,076,374 -53.6% Other 0 0 4,795 0 11,922 18,399 29,381 -37.4% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4,795 0 11,922 18,399 29,381 -37.4% Total Futures 5,287,153 4,640,559 13.9% 5,395,574 -2.0% 14,743,376 14,794,394 0% 28,886,326 30,176,655 -4.3% Total Options 11,634,433 6,758,653 72.1% 6,772,469 71.8% 24,329,601 17,386,201 40% 43,853,817 36,903,895 18.8% Total Euronext 16,921,586 11,399,212 48.4% 12,168,043 39.1% 39,072,977 32,180,595 21% 72,740,143 67,080,550 8.4%

ADV (in lots) Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change Jan 2017 till Jun 2017 Jan 2016 till Jun 2016 Change YTD Equity 712,093 483,178 47.4% 496,680 43.4% 579,837 439,842 32% 521,083 468,831 11.1% of which Atomix 2,270 2,096 2,229 4,967 0 Index 247,489 222,863 11.0% 244,761 1.1% 245,908 217,211 13% 232,523 231,180 0.6% of which Atomx 13 300 537 1,413 0 Futures 186,537 173,954 7.2% 196,923 -5.3% 188,673 177,916 6% 178,093 185,744 -4.1% of which Atomx 13 273 413 1,413 0 Options 60,952 48,909 24.6% 47,839 27.4% 57,234 39,294 46% 54,430 45,436 19.8% of which Atomx 0 27 124 0 0 Individual Equity 464,604 260,315 78.5% 251,919 84.4% 333,930 222,631 50% 288,559 237,651 21.4% of which Atomx 2,257 1,796 1,693 3,554 0 Futures 2,660 4,923 -46.0% 1,638 62.4% 3,051 1,822 67% 1,762 1,212 45.4% of which Atomx 0 545 194 138 0 Options 461,944 255,392 80.9% 250,280 84.6% 330,879 220,809 50% 286,797 236,439 21.3% of which Atomx 2,257 1,250 1,499 3,415 0 Commodity 57,070 34,968 63.2% 56,195 1.6% 50,372 55,061 -9% 51,530 59,131 -12.9% Futures 51,128 32,058 59.5% 46,693 9.5% 46,072 47,868 -4% 47,596 50,656 -6.0% Options 5,942 2,910 104.2% 9,503 -37.5% 4,300 7,193 -40% 3,934 8,475 -53.6% Other 0 0 218 0 183 145 231 -37.4% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 218 0 183 145 231 -37.4% Total Futures 240,325 210,935 13.9% 245,253 -2.0% 237,796 227,606 4% 227,451 237,611 -4.3% Total Options 528,838 307,212 72.1% 307,840 71.8% 392,413 267,480 47% 345,306 290,582 18.8% Total Euronext 769,163 518,146 48.4% 553,093 39.1% 630,209 495,086 27% 572,757 528,193 8.4%

Open Interest Jun-17 May-17 Change MOM Jun-16 Change YOY Equity 14,814,255 14,606,200 1.4% 13,864,970 7% Index 1,520,050 1,605,254 -5.3% 916,982 65.8% Futures 620,636 630,973 -1.6% 420,936 47.4% Options 899,414 974,281 -7.7% 496,046 81.3% Individual Equity 13,294,205 13,000,946 2.3% 12,947,988 2.7% Futures 21,632 58,410 -63.0% 61,396 -64.8% Options 13,272,573 12,942,536 2.6% 12,886,592 3.0% Commodity 703,386 544,976 29.1% 840,461 -16.3% Futures 443,650 353,581 25.5% 434,958 2.0% Options 259,736 191,395 35.7% 405,503 -35.9% Other 0 0 2,341 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 2,341 Total Futures 1,085,918 1,042,964 4.1% 917,290 18.4% Total Options 14,431,723 14,108,212 2.3% 13,790,482 4.6% Total Euronext 15,517,641 15,151,176 2.4% 14,707,772 5.5%

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005387/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Analysts and Investors:

Clément Kubiak, +33 1 70 48 26 33

ckubiak@euronext.com

or

Media:

Pauline Bucaille (Europe), +33 1 70 48 24 41

pbucaille@euronext.com

or

Alice Jentink (Amsterdam), +31 20 721 4488

ajentink@euronext.com

or

Pascal Brabant (Brussels), +32 2 620 15 50

pbrabant@euronext.com

or

Sandra Machado (Lisbon), +351 210 600 614

smachado@euronext.com

or

Aïchata Tandjigora (Paris), +33 1 70 48 24 43

atandjigora@euronext.com