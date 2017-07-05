Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for June 2017.
- The June 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,242 million, relatively stable (-1.2%) compared to June 2016 and down -2.7% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €414 million, down -39.4% compared to June 2016 and down -24.5% from the previous month. Our ETF offering increased this month with 822 listings at the end of June compared to 790 end of 2016.
- The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 247,489 contracts in June 2017, up +1.1% compared to June 2016 and up +11% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 464,604 contracts in June 2017, up 84.4% compared to June 2016 and up +78.5% from the previous month. These figures include a total of 5.6 million equity and index option contracts, resulting from the planned non-recurring migration of open interest from TOM to Euronext1, which took place at marginal rates due to the exceptional circumstances of the TOM closure.
- In June 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 57,070 contracts, up +1.6% compared to June 2016 and up +63.3% from the previous month. The heatwave that hit France late June coupled with spring wheat problems in the U.S. has increased uncertainties on the wheat harvest this year which translated into a significant price and volatility increase.
- On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 572,757 contracts (+8.4% compared to end of June 2016) and the open interest was up at 15,517,641 contracts (+5.5% compared to end of June 2016).
- In June 2017, Euronext had five new listings including ALD with €5.8 billion market capitalisation and 4 SMEs that altogether raised €1.4 million. In addition, €6.1 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds comprising of Orange with a €584 million issue in Paris, and €7.0 billion of follow-on equity.
1 As a result of TOM's decision to wind down, TOM has coordinated a process which makes its open interest positions accessible via Euronext after closure of TOM. The process of collectively transferring the open interest positions started at the end of May 2017 and was finalised end of June 2017.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Jun-17
|May-17
|Jun-16
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|22
|22
|62
|65
|127
|127
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Jun-17
|May-17
| Change
MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|44,996,720
|47,013,234
|-4.3%
|45,844,770
|-1.8%
|130,221,692
|116,818,650
|11.5%
|243,952,252
|248,947,924
|-2.0%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|2,045,305
|2,136,965
|-4.3%
|2,083,853
|-1.8%
|2,100,350
|1,797,210
|16.9%
|1,920,884
|1,960,220
|-2.0%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Jun-17
|May-17
| Change
MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|181,327.2
|186,360.6
|-2.7%
|183,598.2
|-1.2%
|519,927
|460,026
|13.0%
|973,366.4
|974,298.1
|-0.1%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8,242.1
|8,470.9
|-2.7%
|8,345.4
|-1.2%
|8,386
|7,077
|18.5%
|7,664.3
|7,671.6
|-0.1%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Jun-17
|May-17
| Change
MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|December 2016
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1,278
|1,281
|-0.2%
|1,319
|-3.1%
|1297
|-1.5%
|SMEs
|741
|740
|0.1%
|768
|-3.5%
|755
|-1.9%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jun-17
|May-17
| Change
MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|5
|2
|4
|9
|14
|15
|15
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|1,418
|707
|100.6%
|1,510
|-6.1%
|2,551
|3,205
|-20.4%
|2,740
|3,207
|-14.6%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|1,411
|707
|99.6%
|1,466
|-3.8%
|2,436
|2,992
|-18.6%
|2,619
|2,995
|-12.6%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|7,058
|1,964
|259.5%
|7,351
|-4.0%
|19,613
|18,608
|5.4%
|31,250
|23,160
|34.9%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|6,136
|1,572
|290.3%
|2,806
|118.6%
|11,984
|13,638
|-12.1%
|24,358
|15,792
|54.2%
|Financials Bonds
|10,554
|23,284
|-54.7%
|7,858
|34.3%
|45,798
|37,108
|23.4%
|86,084
|78,584
|9.5%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|6,947
|5,245
|32.5%
|3,705
|87.5%
|15,070
|11,521
|30.8%
|32,002
|24,975
|28.1%
|Others
|3,111
|6,431
|-51.6%
|1,638
|89.9%
|10,787
|4,871
|121.5%
|25,317
|16,981
|49.1%
|Total Money Raised 4
|35,224
|39,203
|-10.1%
|24,868
|41.6%
|105,803
|88,951
|18.9%
|201,751
|162,700
|24.0%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jun-17
|May-17
| Change
MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|4
|1
|3
|5
|11
|9
|12
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|262
|58
|348.9%
|448
|-41.6%
|320
|1,281
|-75.0%
|510
|1,283
|-60.3%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|255
|58
|336.9%
|448
|-43.1%
|306
|1,225
|-75.0%
|488
|1,227
|-60.2%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|336
|465
|-27.7%
|344
|-2.2%
|991
|1,498
|-33.8%
|3,572
|2,655
|34.5%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|150
|0
|0
|211
|52
|305.4%
|229
|107
|114.4%
|Financials Bonds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|-100.0%
|0
|580
|-100.0%
|Total Money Raised 4
|748
|523
|43.0%
|792
|-5.5%
|1,522
|2,840
|-46.4%
|4,311
|4,626
|-6.8%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Jun-17
|May-17
|Jun-16
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|22
|22
|62
|65
|127
|127
|Volume (in lots)
|Jun-17
|May-17
|Change MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|Jan 2017 till Jun 2017
|Jan 2016 till Jun 2016
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|15,666,046
|10,629,906
|47.4%
|10,926,953
|43.4%
|35,949,902
|28,589,716
|26%
|66,177,480
|59,541,546
|11.1%
|of which Atomx
|49,934
|46,102
|138221
|322830
|0
|396,047
|Index
|5,444,749
|4,902,979
|11.0%
|5,384,745
|1.1%
|15,246,269
|14,118,699
|8%
|29,530,428
|29,359,806
|0.6%
|of which Atomx
|276
|6,600
|33,276
|91,830
|0
|115,047
|Futures
|4,103,816
|3,826,981
|7.2%
|4,332,295
|-5.3%
|11,697,736
|11,564,557
|1%
|22,617,817
|23,589,472
|-4.1%
|of which Atomx
|276
|6,000
|25,576
|91,830
|0
|115,047
|Options
|1,340,933
|1,075,998
|24.6%
|1,052,450
|27.4%
|3,548,533
|2,554,142
|39%
|6,912,611
|5,770,334
|19.8%
|of which Atomx
|0
|600
|7,700
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|10,221,297
|5,726,927
|78.5%
|5,542,208
|84.4%
|20,703,633
|14,471,017
|43%
|36,647,052
|30,181,740
|21.4%
|of which Atomx
|49,658
|39,502
|104,945
|231,000
|0
|281,000
|Futures
|58,529
|108,302
|-46.0%
|36,043
|62.4%
|189,147
|118,400
|60%
|223,818
|153,934
|45.4%
|of which Atomx
|0
|12,000
|12,000
|9,000
|0
|9,000
|Options
|10,162,768
|5,618,625
|80.9%
|5,506,165
|84.6%
|20,514,486
|14,352,617
|43%
|36,423,234
|30,027,806
|21.3%
|of which Atomx
|49,658
|27,502
|92,945
|222,000
|0
|272,000
|Commodity
|1,255,540
|769,306
|63.2%
|1,236,295
|1.6%
|3,123,075
|3,578,957
|-13%
|6,544,264
|7,509,623
|-12.9%
|Futures
|1,124,808
|705,276
|59.5%
|1,027,236
|9.5%
|2,856,493
|3,111,437
|-8%
|6,044,691
|6,433,249
|-6.0%
|Options
|130,732
|64,030
|104.2%
|209,059
|-37.5%
|266,582
|467,520
|-43%
|499,573
|1,076,374
|-53.6%
|Other
|0
|0
|4,795
|0
|11,922
|18,399
|29,381
|-37.4%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4,795
|0
|11,922
|18,399
|29,381
|-37.4%
|Total Futures
|5,287,153
|4,640,559
|13.9%
|5,395,574
|-2.0%
|14,743,376
|14,794,394
|0%
|28,886,326
|30,176,655
|-4.3%
|Total Options
|11,634,433
|6,758,653
|72.1%
|6,772,469
|71.8%
|24,329,601
|17,386,201
|40%
|43,853,817
|36,903,895
|18.8%
|Total Euronext
|16,921,586
|11,399,212
|48.4%
|12,168,043
|39.1%
|39,072,977
|32,180,595
|21%
|72,740,143
|67,080,550
|8.4%
|ADV (in lots)
|Jun-17
|May-17
|Change MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Q2 2017
|Q2 2016
|Change
|Jan 2017 till Jun 2017
|Jan 2016 till Jun 2016
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|712,093
|483,178
|47.4%
|496,680
|43.4%
|579,837
|439,842
|32%
|521,083
|468,831
|11.1%
|of which Atomix
|2,270
|2,096
|2,229
|4,967
|0
|Index
|247,489
|222,863
|11.0%
|244,761
|1.1%
|245,908
|217,211
|13%
|232,523
|231,180
|0.6%
|of which Atomx
|13
|300
|537
|1,413
|0
|Futures
|186,537
|173,954
|7.2%
|196,923
|-5.3%
|188,673
|177,916
|6%
|178,093
|185,744
|-4.1%
|of which Atomx
|13
|273
|413
|1,413
|0
|Options
|60,952
|48,909
|24.6%
|47,839
|27.4%
|57,234
|39,294
|46%
|54,430
|45,436
|19.8%
|of which Atomx
|0
|27
|124
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|464,604
|260,315
|78.5%
|251,919
|84.4%
|333,930
|222,631
|50%
|288,559
|237,651
|21.4%
|of which Atomx
|2,257
|1,796
|1,693
|3,554
|0
|Futures
|2,660
|4,923
|-46.0%
|1,638
|62.4%
|3,051
|1,822
|67%
|1,762
|1,212
|45.4%
|of which Atomx
|0
|545
|194
|138
|0
|Options
|461,944
|255,392
|80.9%
|250,280
|84.6%
|330,879
|220,809
|50%
|286,797
|236,439
|21.3%
|of which Atomx
|2,257
|1,250
|1,499
|3,415
|0
|Commodity
|57,070
|34,968
|63.2%
|56,195
|1.6%
|50,372
|55,061
|-9%
|51,530
|59,131
|-12.9%
|Futures
|51,128
|32,058
|59.5%
|46,693
|9.5%
|46,072
|47,868
|-4%
|47,596
|50,656
|-6.0%
|Options
|5,942
|2,910
|104.2%
|9,503
|-37.5%
|4,300
|7,193
|-40%
|3,934
|8,475
|-53.6%
|Other
|0
|0
|218
|0
|183
|145
|231
|-37.4%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|218
|0
|183
|145
|231
|-37.4%
|Total Futures
|240,325
|210,935
|13.9%
|245,253
|-2.0%
|237,796
|227,606
|4%
|227,451
|237,611
|-4.3%
|Total Options
|528,838
|307,212
|72.1%
|307,840
|71.8%
|392,413
|267,480
|47%
|345,306
|290,582
|18.8%
|Total Euronext
|769,163
|518,146
|48.4%
|553,093
|39.1%
|630,209
|495,086
|27%
|572,757
|528,193
|8.4%
|Open Interest
|Jun-17
|May-17
|Change MOM
|Jun-16
|Change YOY
|Equity
|14,814,255
|14,606,200
|1.4%
|13,864,970
|7%
|Index
|1,520,050
|1,605,254
|-5.3%
|916,982
|65.8%
|Futures
|620,636
|630,973
|-1.6%
|420,936
|47.4%
|Options
|899,414
|974,281
|-7.7%
|496,046
|81.3%
|Individual Equity
|13,294,205
|13,000,946
|2.3%
|12,947,988
|2.7%
|Futures
|21,632
|58,410
|-63.0%
|61,396
|-64.8%
|Options
|13,272,573
|12,942,536
|2.6%
|12,886,592
|3.0%
|Commodity
|703,386
|544,976
|29.1%
|840,461
|-16.3%
|Futures
|443,650
|353,581
|25.5%
|434,958
|2.0%
|Options
|259,736
|191,395
|35.7%
|405,503
|-35.9%
|Other
|0
|0
|2,341
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|2,341
|Total Futures
|1,085,918
|1,042,964
|4.1%
|917,290
|18.4%
|Total Options
|14,431,723
|14,108,212
|2.3%
|13,790,482
|4.6%
|Total Euronext
|15,517,641
|15,151,176
|2.4%
|14,707,772
|5.5%
