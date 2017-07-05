

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited announced a binding framework cooperation agreement covering the main principles of the formation and operation of a joint venture in China focusing on the manufacturing and sale of light commercial vehicles. CBA Group is engaged in the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components in the PRC through its major operating subsidiaries, including Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile Co., Ltd. Beyond the existing JinBei vehicles, the joint venture will also develop, manufacture and distribute new vehicles and services under both the JinBei and Renault brands.



Brilliance China Automotive will acquire a 100% holding in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile Co., Ltd. after which Groupe Renault will purchase from Brilliance China Automotive a 49% equity interest in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei resulting in a restructured joint venture company held by Brilliance China (51%) and Groupe Renault (49%).



'By joining hands with CBA, Groupe Renault aims to become a major LCV player in China. We will bring our management expertise and know-how on the products and technology.' said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault.



