BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TomTom and Baidu (BIDU) announced that they have joined forces to develop high definition maps for autonomous driving. Their collaboration on the development of a global HD map service combines TomTom and Baidu's expertise in HD map-making and artificial intelligence (AI).



Baidu will leverage TomTom's Real-Time Map Platform to improve HD map-related technologies utilised in China.



