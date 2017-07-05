Rise, Created by Barclays, Plays Host to a Variety of Fintech Events During London Fintech Week

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following fast on the heels of Barclays' launch of Rise London, Europe's largest FinTech co-working space, the Rise team is offering a tailored programme of events that all FinTech companies and enthusiasts can register for during London FinTech Week (fintechweek.com) from 10-14 July.

"We're opening our doors to the community and squeezing nine FinTech events into just five days. It's set to be a jam packed week full of events, 'open house' tours, networking opportunities, FinTech breakfasts & dining, seminars & social tipples, so if you are a FinTech startup or enthusiast, come join us at Rise London, the Home of FinTech." - Magdalena Kron - Head of Rise London.

Rise events during FinTech week (all held at 41 Luke Street, London EC2A 4DP):

Monday 10 July -

Rise Open House Breakfast. 9.30-10.30am Wake up and smell the FinTech. We're bringing the top minds in the industry together for a morning of conversation, croissants and coffee. We'll be chatting about the current hot topics in the sector. Register here

Tuesday 11 July

Lunch N' Learn. 12.30-2.00pm Join us for lunch as we learn how Barclays works with APIs, and a chance to meet the Barclays API team. Limited spaces.

Register here

Wednesday 12 July

Rise London - Open House Tours. 4.00-6.00pm For FinTech companies looking to find a home in London. To book a tour, email the Rise London team

Thursday 13 July

Rise & Shine: 'How to bank a startup' - a session on Venture Debt. 8.30-10.00am with Barclays High Growth and Entrepreneur team. register here

Rise FinTech Social and Networking session. 5.30pm onwards - for more information please contact the Rise London team

Friday 14 July

Rise Blockchain workshop - exploring its possibilities 9.00-10.30am - for more information please contact the Rise London team

"If you attended our launch, you'll have experienced the buzz generated here at Rise. This week is a great opportunity to witness that again, book a Rise London tour, get involved in the events and become a member of the Rise community - Amina (General Manager of Rise London)

To find out more about Rise London, visitthinkrise.com

See our Rise London launch Press Release here: http://www.newsroom.barclays.com/r/3477/barclays_opens_europe_s_largest_fintech_site_in_london

Rise London: The home of FinTech.

Rise, created by Barclays, brings together from across the world a carefully curated community of FinTech startups, along with our corporate clients and other experts, to work on Barclays' customer and business opportunities and together help to create the future of financial services.

At Rise, Barclays co-creates new products, services and platforms along with our startup partners.We partner with leading corporates, investors and industry experts across seven sites internationally in: New York, Manchester, Mumbai, Cape Town, Vilnius, London and Tel Aviv.In each location, we operate multiple programmes for open innovation, including the award-winning Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars.These programmes facilitate rapid engagement between Barclays and the Rise FinTech community, leading to the development of new models, long-term financial solutions, and the creation of valuable relationships that make the communities and markets we serve flourish.

Rise London will house more than forty FinTech companies, along with banking and technology teams from Barclays, and will serve as a gathering place for leaders in the FinTech and venture capital communities. Rise London will play host to more than 200 hours of learning, workshops, hackathons and networking on a monthly basis.

Website: https://thinkrise.com/

Rise in numbers

£28m total funding raised by Accelerator companies since launch

3500+startups involved

3000+Accelerator applications since launch

1000+developers, founders and experts who visit Rise London each month

90+countries that work with Rise London

42companies supported by the Barclays Accelerator London programme, powered by Techstars

