MEC Prime - Banner Chemicals UK Is Proud to Launch the New ACS PHARMACEUTICAL Product: METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME

MEC' Prime - Methylene Chloride Prime, High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL, FOOD & FEED grade offered now by Banner Chemicals UK

As the world's sole owner of Perklone, we are proud to launch our newest addition of Methylene Chloride Prime; Compliant with Pharmaceutical Food and Feed requirements

MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma) FOOD & FEED product

Meets the following Requirements:

Food Chemical Codex (FCC)

ACS Specification for Reagent Chemicals

for Reagent Chemicals ASTM Specification D4701-00

National Formulary 30

Methylene chloride Prime is used in the production of:

ANTIBIOTICS VITAMINS Pharmaceutical DRUG - tablet and film coating Pharma CARBOMERS

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:

"We are delighted to supply Prime Methylene Chloride (MEC Prime) to our Pharmaceutical Food and Feed customers in Europe

We have already seen great interest from our worldwide customers where we supply ASTM PERKLONE for Precision cleaning (degreasing) applications"

EVEN MORE from Banner Chemicals UK

To enable customers to receive a full range of Chlorinated Solvents Banner Chemicals also developed VAPOR DEGREASING GRADE of PRIME METHYLENE-CHLORIDE along with PERKLONE MD

PERKLONE MD metal-degreasing is an Extra stabilised ASTM precision cleaning product, offered together with its unique ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TEST KIT

ABOUT MEC Prime , PERKLONE & TRIKLONE BRANDS

Banner Chemicals exclusively produce and supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA , MEC Prime DEGREASING, TRIKLONE N , TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D and DX PLUS and PERKLONE EXT

MEC Pri m e - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade

- METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, (Pharma), Food & Feed grade MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE Prime, DEGREASING (precision cleaning), Extra stabilised ASTM specification grade

- METHYLENE CHLORIDE Prime, (precision cleaning), Extra stabilised ASTM specification grade ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TEST KIT - custom-made for MEC Prime DEGREASING METHYLENE CHLORIDE, PERKLONE MD & TRIKLONE LE

custom-made for DEGREASING METHYLENE CHLORIDE, & PERKLONE MD - ASTM conforming, Metal Degreasing product (High & Extra stabilised grade)

ASTM conforming, Metal Degreasing product (High & Extra stabilised grade) PERKLONE D & DX PLUS - Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized & Extra Stabilized products (also available in 20L cans)

Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized & Extra Stabilized products (also available in 20L cans) PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade ( Refinery approved by UOP)

