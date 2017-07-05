Milamber Ventures Plc - Appointment of Broker and Issue of Equity

5 July 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

(Milamber" or "the Company")

Appointment of Stockbroker and Issue of Equity

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator is delighted to announce that it has appointed First Sentinel Broking as its NEX Stockbroker as it is now ready to start securing investment from the market from within the retail, institutional, corporate and family office investor sectors.

Furthermore, First Sentinel plc (traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market under the symbol FSEN), which is part owned by Brian Stockbridge, the CEO of First Sentinel Broking, has invested £35,000 in cash for 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Milamber issued at 7 pence per share. The funds will be used towards executing acquisitions which the Company will announce upon completion. The Board of Milamber has previously typically issued shares at 16p per share. The price of 7p per share was agreed so that First Sentinel Broking can sell the shares into the market at a competitive price in order to expand the institutional and retail share base in Milamber.

Investors should contact Rahim Nanji, Sales Director, at First Sentinel Broking on either Rahim@First-Sentinel.com or 07961 048 396 to invest or find out more about Milamber.

Brian Stockbridge CEO of First Sentinel Broking commented, "We are delighted to be working with Milamber Ventures plc as their newly appointed Stockbroker. Our teams are already working on several projects together - we have our first, exclusive invitation only, collaborative investment event running at the Century Club, on Shaftesbury Avenue, London at 6pm on the 11 July 2017 and already over 80 investors registered to attend."

Andy Hasoon, Chairman of Milamber Ventures plc said, "We have priced this issue of equity at a level which allows First Sentinel to sell these shares to other investors to start encouraging and building up our investor base. We are looking for long term investors and those specifically interested in investing in the Education markets in particular. To date Milamber has been funded by Management, our Milamber Ambassador network, and myself. This strategic partnership between Milamber and First Sentinel will operate on several levels, starting with our primary focus to cash-up Milamber."

Issue of Equity

The Company has issued 500,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Milamber at 7p per share. Following the subscription, First Sentinel plc will be the owner of 7.8% of Milamber's issued share capital.

Following this issue, and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 6,903,955 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The above figure of 6,903,955 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

-ends-

