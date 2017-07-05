Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE)(Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), first producer of clean gas in France, announces that Midcap Partners, has initiated research coverage on La Française de l'Energie with a buy recommendation in their initiation report named "The eco-friendly version of Lacq".

This is the third report recently published on La Française de l'Energie following:

GMP FirstEnergy report published on the 18 th of April 2017 with a speculative buy recommendation and a target price €40 per share

of April 2017 with a speculative buy recommendation and a target price €40 per share Alpha Value report published on the 14th of June 2017 with a buy recommendation and a target price of €37.5 per share

About La Française de l'Energie

La Française de l'Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in gas recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. La Francaise de l'Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

About Midcap Partners

MIDCAP PARTNERS is an investment company specialised in European Small Mid Caps, based in Paris and London. The MIDCAP PARTNERS teams accompany entrepreneurs in their development and financing strategy on the one hand and institutional market investors on the other hand. MIDCAP PARTNERS has advised over 30 operations over the past 3 years. MIDCAP PARTNERS is a tied agent of LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS, a member of Euronext Paris. MIDCAP PARTNERS is Listing Sponsor on Euronext Growth.

