HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- The popular Asia Contemporary Art Show returns this fall with its 11th successful edition from September 21st to 24th at the Conrad Hong Kong. Welcoming more than 80 galleries from Asia and the world, including up-and-coming and mid-career artists, the fall edition will be the largest contemporary art fair in the second half of the year. The show kicks off on Thursday, September 21st with the exclusive UnionPay Private View, followed by an invitation-only UnionPay VIP Collectors Preview. General admission opens on Friday, September 22nd with fun HK Liquor Store Art Night, and continues with regular show hours over the weekend.

The 11th edition presents works by artists from over 20 countries around the world and introduces a new sector series, Intersections. The series will focus on the conceptual crossing of artistic ideas between past and present, traditional and modern and East and West, with Japan the first country to be spotlighted. Making a return will be Artist Dialogues, a whole floor dedicated to solo and joint artist presentations. Both features offer a more thematically focused and hands-on viewing experience for visitors.

"As the longest-running hotel art fair in Asia," remarked Show Director Mark Saunderson, "our aim has always been to find creative ways to enhance the art viewing experience. With Intersections: Japan, visitors to the show will have the unique opportunity to view an array of artworks that range from paintings to woven bamboo works, while with Artist Dialogues visitors will have the chance to meet and speak with artists from across the world. No other art fair in Hong Kong gathers so many artists in one place!"

Saunderson continues, "And with the generous support of our new Lead Partner UnionPay International, as well as other show partners, the Asia Contemporary Art Show offers new and returning guests a range of complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks -- an unequalled hospitality experience among local art fairs."

INTERSECTIONS: JAPAN

Intersections: Japan is the first in a new series that will focus on the crossing of artistic ideas between past and present, traditional and modern and East and West. The sector will highlight the diversity and dynamism of contemporary Japanese art and feature works that challenge norms and break artistic rules. A wide range of works comprising original paintings, editions, photography, and sculpture as well as traditional crafts presented with a contemporary ethos like ceramics and woven bamboo works will be on exhibit.

Akira Okada

Wamono Art, Japan - Room 4224

Akira Okada's (b.1972, Chiba) work exemplifies a mastery of technical skill over the medium of bamboo and an engineer's application of innovation and understanding of design. An emerging artist in contemporary woven bamboo objects, Okada mentored under Bamboo Master Jin Morigami.

"Flower Bud" by Akira Okada, Japanese Madake Bamboo, Rattan, Wamono Art, Japan, Room 4224

Tomoo Seki

Gallery OUT of PLACE, Japan - Room 4325

Tomoo Seki (b.1965, Nara) investigates and interprets vegetation native to his home in Nagoya. From a distance his work is a dance of leaves and blossoms, but up close, leaves devolve into abstract dots and lines challenging our interpretations and notions of perspective. Seki also paints the sides of the canvas, adding further depth and complexity to his compositions.

"Real/Red no.69" by Tomoo Seki, Natural Pigment, Water Color on Canvas, Gallery OUT of PLACE, Japan, Room 4325

Takahiro Hirabayashi

Gallery Seek, Japan - Room 4324

One of the most promising painters emerging from Japan in recent years, Takahiro Hirabayashi (b.1984, Nagano) depicts themes with strong inner meaning and centres his work around concepts of Buddhist spirituality. Working in oil, Hirabayashi creates pieces that are both challenging yet serene, bringing to viewers across all nationalities a deep sense of inner peace.

"Funado" by Takahiro Hirabayashi, Oil on Panel, Gallery Seek, Japan, Room 4324

GALLERIES AND ARTISTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Lydia Moawad, Lebanon

Artist Dialogues - Room 4110

A distinguished designer, illustrator and art professor, Lydia Moawad (b.1965) is considered one of the most renowned Lebanese contemporary painters. Her works are the fruit of long years of research, a journey that has brought her to find her own aesthetic language. Moawad uses a variety of materials in her work, such as silk paper and oxidised sheets of copper, combining these with abstract symbols.

"Adventure" by Lydia Moawad, Mixed Media on Canvas, Lebanon, Room 4110

Jochen Cerny, Germany

Artist Dialogues - Room 4125

Jochen Cerny's photographic style is characterized by shooting objects from different angles without alienating their complexity. Most of his photographs are shot from either an elevated or low-level vantage point which enables the viewer to encounter scenes, encompassing both centre and periphery, which are normally beyond reach.

"Beach II" by Jochen Cerny, Photo Print under Acrylic Glass, Germany, Room 4125

Rafael Lanfranco, Peru

Artium Miami Art Gallery - Room 4025

Illustrator, painter and sculptor, Rafael Lanfranco (b.1976) combines his passion for history and his love of toys into a series of ceramic sculptures called "Wakos." With his whimsical sculptures, the artist combines aspects of pre-Columbian ceremonial pottery vessels known as "huacos" (in the Quechua language) with the aesthetics of Japanese "kawaii," pop culture and toy art.

"Irascible Storyteller" by Rafael Lanfranco, Resin Sculpture with Posca Painting, Artium Miami Art Gallery, USA, Room 4025

Fang Zhaoling, China

Macey & Sons Auctioneers and Valuers Limited - Room 4226

Fang Zhaoling was recognised as one of China's foremost artists, in addition to being the mother of Hong Kong politician Anson Chan. Her work is known for its rich substance and palette, with elegant yet simple figures and majestic landscapes. The artist combines calligraphic lines and forms to illustrate mountains instead of using the traditional "cun" method of stroke shading.

"Green Mountains" by Fang Zhaoling, Ink and Colour on Paper, Macey & Sons Auctioneers and Valuers Limited, Hong Kong, Room 4226

THE FOUNDERS OF THE ASIA CONTEMPORARY ART SHOW

The Founders and Directors of the Asia Contemporary Art Show are three art enthusiasts with more than 25 years' experience in the region, Mark Saunderson, Douwe Cramer and Sarah Benecke. Viewed as pioneers in the art space, they consider the interest of artists, galleries and buyers are best served by providing vibrant fairs and online content which stimulate discovery, exploration, and conversations about art. The Asia Contemporary Art Show is Hong Kong's only art fair that takes place twice a year.

Asia Contemporary Art Buyer

The Founders of the Asia Contemporary Art Show also produce Asia's leading art website, Asia Contemporary Art Buyer (http://www.asiacontemporaryart.com). The site features over 14,000 artworks from 2,000 artists. Asia Contemporary Art Buyer extends the value of the Asia Contemporary Art Show for both buyers and sellers of art, from an exciting four-day Show with face-to-face engagement with artists and galleries, to 365 days a year and 24/7 online for personal browsing and buying.

THANK YOU TO OUR PARTNERS AND SPONSORS

Lead Partner UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 1500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 162 countries and regions with issuance in 42 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost-effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

Macey & Sons Auctioneers and Valuers Limited

Show sponsors, Macey & Sons, bring a wealth of experience specialising in valuations of fine art, classic watches and clocks, jewellery and fine porcelain. Founded by Jonathan Macey, an auctioneering and finance industry specialist with 25 years' experience, Macey and Sons provide a unique suite of services that include careful selection of artwork for investment and investment strategies, portfolio building, valuation and investment exit strategies. Macey & Sons also houses a private gallery to accommodate public auctions.

The Asia Contemporary Art Show would like to acknowledge and thank arts patrons UnionPay International, Macey & Sons Auctioneers and Valuers Limited, Langton's East Asia, HK Liquor Store, Fiji Water and Venture Studios; as well as hospitality partners Four Fox Sake, Samuel Adams, Leaf Tea Boutique and Tranquini for their support.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Asia Contemporary Art Show, 11th Edition

Conrad Hong Kong, 40 - 43 floors

September 21 - 24, 2017

Opening Hours:

Thursday, September 21

UnionPay Private View (Invitation only) 3pm - 5pm

UnionPay VIP Collectors Preview (Invitation only) 5pm - 9:30pm

General Admission:

Friday, September 22 1:30pm - 5:30pm

HK LIQUOR STORE ART NIGHT 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Saturday, September 23 1:30pm - 9:30pm

Sunday, September 24 11am - 6pm

Tickets:

Available from July 10 at

www.asiacontemporaryart.com/tickets

www.timable.com

www.putyourself.in

HK$240 (admits two if purchased online; admits one if purchased at the door)

Free admission for children under 16yrs accompanied by an adult.

Press Release are downloadable from:

http://www.asiacontemporaryart.com/media/product_attachments/000000086_0.pdf

High-res images and information are downloadable from:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vfxs8nd79vp1ock/AACaDUYMkD6wIQrCenfgztlaa?dl=0

Official Newswire Partner: Media OutReach

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3153554



For media enquiries, please contact:



Mak Tsz Kam

Email: Email Contact

Tel: +852 2811 9015 / +852 6093 5609



