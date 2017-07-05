Connected Truck Telematics Enable App-based Ecosystems, Digital Freight Brokering, and Video Safety to Transform Fleet Management

Frost & Sullivan whitepaper examines the impact of commercial vehicle on the transportation and logistics industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady growth in the global connected truck market is creating growth opportunities in commercial vehicle telematics for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, software and analytics companies, dealers and fleets. While these solutions are still considered relatively high-priced, and fleets have a low understanding of telematics as part of fleet management solutions (FMS), the possibility of converting massive data analytics into actionable solutions is too attractive for fleets, OEMs, suppliers and dealers to ignore.

A recent whitepaper, Global Connected Truck Telematics Trends, from Frost & Sullivan's Mobility practice, examines the global connected trucks market with strong focus on telematics and FMS trends. The study examines the potential effects of connectivity on fleet maintenance. It also explores areas of opportunity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"Over the next 5-10 years, explosive growth in the amount of data being collected and analyzed will transform the global commercial vehicle industry," said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Senior Consultant Vitali Bielski. "Connected trucks will help reduce operating costs through several avenues including telematics, remote diagnostics/prognostics, truck platooning, and self-driving trucks. Changes in the way cargo is delivered, such as Uber for trucks, will also fuel higher levels of connectivity."

Consolidation, digitization efforts, and the rising importance of value-added integration will boost growth in the telematics market, with fleets adopting telematics as both a management tool and a revenue generator. Key market developments for 2017 will include:

Robust truck digitization strategies by players such as Daimler Trucks and Volvo Trucks as they follow MAN RIO's lead;

Technological integration through open software architecture to broaden product portfolio, enhance functional capability, and scalability;

Global expansion by established telematics service providers (TSPs), such as Verizon, TomTom Telematics, Omnitracs, and Trimble, as they look at alternate revenue opportunities including app-based ecosystems, digital freight brokering, and video safety;

Entry of more Tier I suppliers into the connected truck space, behind Goodyear, Knorr-Bremse, Continental, ZF, WABCO, Michelin, and Pirelli;

Continuing market consolidation as global TSPs look to establish subscriber bases in potential areas;

Expanding presence of established telematics vendors in Latin America , India and China , as the North America and Western Europe markets mature;

, and , as the and markets mature; Significant potential in Southeast Europe (e.g., Romania , Bulgaria , Slovenia , Slovakia , Hungary and Austria ), and Southeast Asia (e.g., Indonesia , Malaysia , Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam )

"Through connected truck technology, fleet operators will be able to optimize factors such as fuel, maintenance, and driver wages, which together contribute more than 60 percent of the total cost of ownership," noted Bielski. "In the GCC alone, parts costs (including lubricants and tires) of a heavy commercial vehicle can exceed $3,000 per year. Usage of predictive maintenance can reduce this by nearly 20 percent. Combined with the potential to reduce traffic and heavy vehicle related causalities, this will open up opportunities for local and foreign players in the region."

