

Oxford Technology 3 VCT PLC



Update for the quarter ending 31 May 2017



Oxford Technology 3 VCT PLC presents its quarterly update for the period commencing 1 March 2017.



The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 31 May 2017.



The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 May 2017 was 84.7p. This is an increase of 2.2p from the previously published NAV for the period ending 28 February 2017. The increase in NAV was primarily due to the upward valuation of Ixaris following increased sales.



During the quarter follow on investments were made in Plasma Antennas (£50k) and Scancell (£50k).



In June 2017, a post quarter end follow on investment was made in ImmBio (£31k).



The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 6,785,233.



The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 31 May 2017 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.



05 July 2017



Enquiries: Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466



