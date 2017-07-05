

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open largely unchanged on Wednesday as simmering geopolitical tensions continued to lend further support to safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold.



A day after North Korea successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts said could hit the U.S. state of Alaska, South Korea and the U.S. held a joint missile drill to show their precision fire capability.



Asian stock markets erased early losses to inch higher as investors looked ahead to the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting due out later in the day and the outcome of G20 summit, beginning Friday in Germany.



Regional economic reports painted a mixed picture, with activity in China's services sector growing at a slower pace in June, while Japan's services sector activity expanded at a faster rate in the month.



Closer home, U.K. shop price deflation eased in June as overall ship prices dropped an annual 0.3 percent in the month after a 0.4 percent decline in May, the British Retail Consortium said.



The U.S. markets were closed on Tuesday for Independence Day celebrations. In Europe, stocks fell slightly amid geopolitical concerns after strong gains in the previous session.



The pan-European Stoxx 600, the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all closed about 0.3 percent lower while France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent.



