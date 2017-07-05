At the request of Urb-it AB (publ), 556959-9755 Urb-it AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from July 07, 2017.



The company has 12,522,965 shares as per today's date.



Short name: URBIT --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,856,299 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921034 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140232 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556959-9755 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name -------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials -------------------------------------- 2700 Industrials goods & services --------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 1550.