

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) reported that its trading in the first half of the year was in line with expectations. Group revenues from continuing operations increased by 8.1% to approximately 1.42 billion pounds, with currency contributing 0.5% to growth, acquisitions 5.3%, offset by fewer working days 0.1%. Like-for-like revenue growth was 2.4%. The Group expects its first-half 2017 performance to be lower than that achieved in first-half 2016 and comparable with second-half 2016.



For the full year 2017, the Board expects the business to show a stronger second half, as is usual. The Group said the key risks to the full year include the increased political and macro uncertainty in the UK, potentially mitigated by continuing improvement in confidence in European markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX