BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Change of Co-Portfolio Manager

London, July 4
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
05 July 2017
Change of Co-Portfolio Manager
The Board of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed that Mark Wharrier, co-portfolio manager of the Company, has resigned to pursue another role. The Board would like to express their thanks to Mark for his contribution to the Company since 2013.
Adam Avigdori, who has been co-portfolio manager of the Company since November 2011, continues as co- portfolio manager. Adam joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2001, which merged with BlackRock in 2006 and is currently a senior director and co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income fund.
David Goldman, a senior director within the BlackRock UK Equity Team has been appointed co-portfolio manager alongside Adam Avigdori with immediate effect.
David joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2004 which merged with BlackRock in 2006 and is currently co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income Fund.
Enquiries:
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 020 7743 3000
Simon White
Kevin Mayger
William Simmonds/Edward Gibson-Watt
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel.: 020 7742 4000