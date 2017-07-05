BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Change of Co-Portfolio Manager

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

05 July 2017

Change of Co-Portfolio Manager

The Board of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed that Mark Wharrier, co-portfolio manager of the Company, has resigned to pursue another role. The Board would like to express their thanks to Mark for his contribution to the Company since 2013.

Adam Avigdori, who has been co-portfolio manager of the Company since November 2011, continues as co- portfolio manager. Adam joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2001, which merged with BlackRock in 2006 and is currently a senior director and co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income fund.

David Goldman, a senior director within the BlackRock UK Equity Team has been appointed co-portfolio manager alongside Adam Avigdori with immediate effect.

David joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2004 which merged with BlackRock in 2006 and is currently co-manager of the BlackRock UK Income Fund.

