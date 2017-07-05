AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-07-05 08:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 3, 2017, there were filed appeals with the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania in the file submitted on 23/12/2015 by East Capital (LUX) Baltic Fund against Antanas Trumpa, the manager of AB Rokiškio suris, regarding purportedly made damage to the Company in the amount of mEUR 10.524.



The Company advises that on 2 June 2017, Panevežys Regional Court dismissed all the claims of East Capital (LUX) Baltic Fund against AB Rokiškio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa. Please see the Company's notification of 06/06/2017.



The Company became acquainted with the filing appeal claims via the information system of the Lithuanian Courts on 04/07/2017.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200